The Lawrence Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of kidnapping and the illegal possession of a firearm Thursday morning near Centennial Park, according to a news release.
Officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance with weapons on the 2500 block of West 6th Street around 9 a.m. Thursday.
LPD then received information that a woman was being held against her will by a male suspect carrying a firearm.
The woman was not injured when officers arrived at the scene, according to the release.
The police arrested 36-year-old Michael James Edwards on suspicion of kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, according to the release. The weapon was recovered.
Edwards is currently being held at Douglas County Jail without bond, according to the Douglas County booking recap.
An affidavit will be sent to the Douglas County District Attorney.