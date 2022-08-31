A Lawrence Police Department task force resumes their fight to combat underage drinking after a two-year hiatus.
Lawrence residents and KU students may have noticed an increase in law enforcement at local bars. This is due to the partnership between Lawrence Police Department (LPAID), KU Public Safety Office (PSO) and Alcohol Beverage Control, a task force created to educate and enforce the public on statutes and ordinances involving alcohol.
The task force, created in 2010, is fully grant-funded and is made-up of a handful of law enforcement officers from LPD, KU PSO and Alcoholic Beverage Control. The task force had a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lt. Ryan Halsted, patrol officer for LPD and LPD’s lead officer in the task force, understands that alcohol plays a large role in criminal activity around Lawrence.
“Alcohol has long been a proven driver that leads to criminal behavior. More importantly, however, is the fact that criminal activity clearly leads to victims of crimes involving alcohol,” Halsted said.
Lt. Myrone Grady, executive office of diversity and community engagement at LPD, agrees.
“This is a college town and there are bound to be issues directly related to the consuming too much alcohol but, as a law enforcement professional of almost 20 years, it is not solely about the drinking,” Grady said. “It’s the fights, domestic assaults, property damage, impaired driving, and traffic accidents and subsequent happenings that produce problems.”
The task force wants to help KU students understand the laws involving alcohol to keep them safe and secure throughout their college experience.
“Our goal is to educate first, then enforce, to provide learning opportunities which will hopefully stop illegal behaviors before long term consequences happen. We want young people to enjoy the nightlife here in Lawrence, but we also want them to be safe,” Grady said.
Since 2019, 90 citations have been issued for possession of a fake ID and minor in possession.
However, James Druen, deputy chief of KU PSO, says the number of citations has dropped significantly compared to pre-pandemic levels.
With the start of the new school year, the task force is serious about providing a public service for the Lawrence community and each agency is confident that drawing attention to the dangers of alcohol can make a difference.
The task force resumed in late August and plans to run throughout the school year.