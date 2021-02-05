The Lawrence Police Department responded to a possible stabbing just after midnight on Friday, according to a tweet posted by police Friday morning.
A female victim was found near the 1500 block of West 22nd Terrace. The victim had been stabbed with an unknown object, police said in the tweet. She was transported and is currently in a stable situation. The investigation is ongoing, Lawrence police said.
Patrick Compton, spokesman for LKPD, said the case is being investigated and no arrests have been made yet.
This is a developing story.