Lawrence police are looking for an individual for questioning in reference to several criminal uses of a financial card on Tuesday.

Police described the individual as a white female, of small build, with brown or red hair and a tattoo on her right forearm with two lines of text, the Lawrence Police Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are currently working to identify the number of fraudulent charges and the locations of the fraudulent charges, Lieutenant David Ernst told the Kansan in an email.

Information can be reported to the police at 785-832-7509.

