Lawrence police are looking for an individual for questioning in reference to several criminal uses of a financial card on Tuesday.
Police described the individual as a white female, of small build, with brown or red hair and a tattoo on her right forearm with two lines of text, the Lawrence Police Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon.
This individual is wanted for questioning in reference to several criminal uses of a financial card. White female, small build, brown or red hair. She has a tattoo on her right forearm with two words or lines of text.If you know her call us.Reference case # L20043300 pic.twitter.com/di9vXIJxVW— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 6, 2020
Officers are currently working to identify the number of fraudulent charges and the locations of the fraudulent charges, Lieutenant David Ernst told the Kansan in an email.
Information can be reported to the police at 785-832-7509.