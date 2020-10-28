The Lawrence Police Department is searching for an individual seen on surveillance footage breaking into a local apartment building, according to a tweet from the department Wednesday afternoon.
Lawrence police said surveillance footage showed an individual breaking into the club house at The Nest apartment building in the 3400 block of Ousdahl just after midnight on Oct. 22.
This individual was captured on video surveillance breaking into the club house at The Nest in the 3400 block of Ousdahl.The incident occurred just after midnight last Thursday, October 22.If you recognize him, call us at at 785-832-7509.Reference case # L20049602 pic.twitter.com/n8FRpKfjYe— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 28, 2020
Information can be reported to police at 785-832-7509.