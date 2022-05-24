In honor of Pride Month, I Heart Local Music is hosting the Lawrence PRIDE celebration on June 24-25 across Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence.
PRIDE is dedicated to drag, music, dancing, art, and more. The first day of the celebration will begin with an art fair at Vibe, along with live music from local musicians and a drag showcase at Lucia.
According to a news release by Explore Lawrence, the evening will end with a ball at the Granada, “thanks to the Kansas City ballroom community and Fatha Ambrosia.”
While the event is free and open to all ages, donations are being accepted and will aid Haus of McCoy, a nonprofit community organization that aids LGBT middle and high school students in Lawrence regarding education, gender affirming care, support groups and more.
The last day of the PRIDE celebration will consist of the annual Pride parade in downtown Lawrence along with a PRIDE party at Abe & Jake’s Landing.
Drag and musical performers include Cuee, Stephonne, Deja Brooks, MsAmanda Love and more. The PRIDE celebration will have several queer-operated vendors to aid with the event and a DJ to finish off the Pride celebration with a dance party.
You can find more information about the event here.