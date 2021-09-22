Local public health officials discussed plans for additional COVID-19 booster shots and recommended to continue a mask mandate for children during a meeting Monday.
The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health board meeting came just days after an FDA advisory panel recommended a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 65 and older or for those at high risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms.
A CDC committee still needs to vote on the recommendation this week. However, a booster of the Pfizer vaccine could be available as soon as next Wednesday for Douglas County residents who qualify for the CDC’s criteria and received their last shot more than six months ago.
Sonia Jordan, director of informatics for the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department, said there are plans to set up a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Sept. 29 at the Lawrence Memorial Health parking lot. A similar drive-thru clinic was used in the spring for COVID-19 shots.
“If you are eligible for a dose, our intention is to have it available for you there,” Jordan said in a follow-up interview.
Plans for those eligible to receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine are being worked out, she said. On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson announced company research found a booster shot of its vaccine increased protection against COVID-19. The pharmaceutical conglomerate said it plans to send data to federal and international public health regulators. It is currently unknown whether this report will impact the Douglas County vaccine program.
The upcoming Pfizer booster campaign is separate from the already available third-dose program of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for severely immunocompromised persons.
Additionally, local public health officials will recommend Wednesday during the Douglas County Commission meeting that the mask mandate for children ages 2 to 11 be extended.
This extension would carry the requirement through the end of this school semester.
Support for the masking extension was influenced by the combination of continued high levels of transmission, and the lack of a vaccine approved for that population, said Dan Partridge, director of Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
The county reported 771 active COVID-19 cases Monday with 17 patients at LMH Health. Of those, 15 are labeled as active and two as recovering, according to a report from the hospital.
Between June 15 and Sept. 19, 83 percent of COVID-19 in-patients were not fully vaccinated compared to 17 percent who were, the report said.