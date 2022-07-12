The Lawrence City Commission heard from dozens of community members Tuesday night, following public outcry over proposed budget cuts that would close the Prairie Park Nature Center and remove $100,000 in funding from the Lawrence Humane Society.
Public comment followed City Manager Craig Owens’ presentation of the 2023 recommended budget. Owens mentioned the need to eliminate the city’s deficit, and said the budget would eliminate over $10 million from that amount.
“I’m confident that this budget process that starts tonight will get us where we need to be as a community…it will only modify and make better whatever proposal that myself and the dozens of team members that have spent hundreds of hours developing this proposal have started the process with,” Owens said.
Community members who oppose the budget proposal showed up in full force, with public comment lasting for several hours.
Syed Jamal has lived in Lawrence since 1987, and spoke of his family’s connection to the nature center.
“It should be reconsidered so children can continue to receive education about nature,” Jamal said.
Several groups were present at the meeting, including the Sunrise Movement, as well as the local Audubon Society. Recently-elected chapter president Kelly Barth spoke on behalf of the Jayhawk Audubon Society, asking the commission to reject the budget proposal.
“The center’s one of the city’s only providers of crucial environmental education that is free to area children, adults with special needs and the general public,” Barth said. “The benefits [city services] provide residents offer a quality of life in ways that cannot and must not be valued in monetary terms.”
KU alumni were also represented at Tuesday night’s meeting, with recent graduate Ian Moran speaking on the importance of the center’s environmental benefits.
Moran added that children should be educated about the historical loss of tallgrass prairie in Kansas.
“In every single one of my biology classes at KU, it was ‘how are we going to solve the problem of childhood ignorance?’, [the answer] was education,” Moran said.
Many community members suggested making a cut to the city’s police department budget, in order to provide funds for programs like the nature center and the humane society. Part of the budget proposal included an increase of $150,000 to go towards a new security system for all city departments, including the police department.
Lawrence resident Shadow Spooner said defunding community programs would actually make the city less safe.
“You want to call this city an enriching, innovative, progressive, environmentally-caring, inclusive community,” Spooner said. “Studies show a higher police budget and more police funding does not make a safer community and does not make this community feel safer.”
In the study session, Commissioner Lisa Larsen discussed aspects of the police department that had similar performance indicators as the nature center.
“When you look at the Office of Police Chief and the Professional Standards of policing, that’s almost $6 million right there of funding,” Larsen said. “I didn’t see anything unfunded in those two line items, so I’d appreciate a second look at that.”
Deputy Chief Anthony Brixius said the department was focusing on the resources put into animal control, rather than the other aspects the police cover.
“I don’t think anybody’s opposing cutting Professional Standards or what they do, and the Office of the Chief acts in that same way, by developing policy and making sure things go right,” Brixius said. “We were really just looking at these services the police department uses in relation to animal control.”
Commissioners said they would take the public comments into account when making a decision on the budget. A public hearing on the budget proposal will take place August 23, and a final budget resolution will be placed in front of commissioners Sept. 6.
In the meantime, residents can provide further comment on the proposal through this website.