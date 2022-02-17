Community members have rallied against the proposed closures and consolidations of several Lawrence neighborhood schools, sparking a response from the USD 497 school board. After a school board meeting on Feb. 14, a majority of school board members concluded informally that proposed school closures will no longer be an option for this budget year.
The protests came in response to a proposed set of school closures in the USD 497 boundary map proposal that would directly impact five East Lawrence schools. The proposals follow continued budget cuts, seeing potential changes to planned courses as well.
“They’re saying we have basically a $7 million shortfall,” said Shannon Berquist, vice president of Save Our Schools 497. “Legally they only have to balance $1.7 million. We are asking them to only balance for one year; there’s an option where they don’t close any schools, balance the budget, and give raises.”
This $7 million shortfall comes as a result of the district attempting to balance the budget for the next two calendar years, along with an estimated budget for employee raises, Berquist said.
The first Save Our Schools rally was hosted on Jan. 24 outside the district office, with over 30 activists giving public comments in the following board meeting, as reported by the Lawrence Times.
In response to community protests, the school board added an additional meeting on Feb. 14 to the proposal timeline; this board meeting was again preceded by a Save Our Schools rally.
At the meeting, board members came to an informal conclusion that school closures will be off the table for this year at the minimum.
“We’re definitely relieved and interested to see what the district brings to the table when they are looking at cuts,” Berquist said.
Prior to the meeting, community members expressed their appreciation of neighborhood schools, including K.T. Walsh, a 48-year resident of Lawrence.
“It’s a very rare thing anymore to have neighborhood schools,” Walsh said. “We want the best for our kids. People all over the nation are consolidating and we know it’s harmful.”
Save Our Schools President Alicia Erickson voiced her gratitude for the Lawrence community’s support prior to the Feb. 14 meeting.
“This is the best silver lining of everything that’s happening,” Erickson said. “After two years of isolation and a lot of pain from the pandemic, to see people show how much they support the local schools…it’s been really inspiring, and that it all has happened in a month blows my mind.”
In addition to the rallies outside the district office, activists in the group walked the route from the potential closures to their proposed replacements, dubbed “Walk in their Shoes.” These events are in an effort to demonstrate the flaws regarding the commutes students would face, per the Save Our Schools’ Facebook page.
In addition to mentioning worsened learning conditions, Save Our Schools cited that closing Title I schools could lead to decreased community participation in school decisions, among other negative effects.