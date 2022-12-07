The Human Rights Campaign announced that Lawrence, Kansas was one of two cities in Kansas to achieve a perfect 100 rating on their Municipal Equality Index survey on Monday.
The Municipal Equality Index (MEI) is a national benchmarking tool designed to inform municipal officials, policymakers and business leaders on how well cities across the nation embody LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services.
“We analyze the scores from previous years and saw where our gaps were at, developed a strategy and a plan and put together some charts to say, okay, here's the ways we can improve,” Farris Muhammad, Director of Equity and Inclusion at the City of Lawrence said.
Since 2012, The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a national education and advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ people, has been ranking cities across the United States from zero to 100 based upon criteria covering non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.
“When people come to Lawrence, they shouldn't feel compelled to stay because of a job or because of school, but rather it's a place to aid design, play, raise a family, and retire,” Muhammad said. “We plan to continue to make progress.”
For the past nine years, the HRC has recognized Lawrence as the top city in Kansas in LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion. Wichita was the other perfect score in Kansas.
“We're just excited to be able to kind of see our efforts be sort of rewarded because it did take a heavy lift,” Muhammad said. “The score just really kind of allowed us to have a standard to see and recognize the success, and it creates an appetite for us to continue on that path.”
For all the scores and reports, visit the HRC’s website, and for more information on the Equity and Inclusion department or visit the City of Lawrence’s website.