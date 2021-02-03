On a November afternoon, Lawrence farmer Pantaleon Florez III is preparing his crops for winter. It’s nearing the end of an unseasonably warm late harvest season, filled with 60-degree temperatures and higher.
Though this year’s mild fall has extended the season to grow food, Florez said he worries about a volatile climate that could lead to more tornadoes and stronger temperature oscillation.
“When you get a 90-degree day that drops to a 35-degree day, that can kill off crops just like that,” Florez said and snapped his fingers. “You can lose tons and tons of food that way.”
A 2018 study published by the National Academy of Sciences concluded that climate change will lead to rising instability in global grain production. The study found that in the United States, China, Brazil and Argentina, the mean of total grain production is projected to decline by 18% as global temperatures increase by 2 degrees Celsius, which may happen by the mid-21st century.
On his no-till, no fossil fuel farm in North Lawrence, Florez uses a variety of techniques to stray away from more mainstream farming practices that can harm the natural environment. He practices deep mulching to add nutrients back to the soil, uses native frogs as pest control and devotes some sections of the farm to wildlife.
While Florez commits to sustainable practices in his farming, the Lawrence Sustainability Advisory Board focuses on sustainability through policy recommendations.
The SAB was originally formed as the Lawrence Recycling Board in 1989. According to a 2013 greenhouse gas emissions inventory from the city, Lawrence residents were responsible for 14.16 tons of CO2 per person — under the national average of 19 tons per person. In 2019, the SAB convinced the City Commission to adopt an ordinance establishing municipal and city-wide goals to achieve 100% renewable energy.
SAB member Ma’Ko’Quah Abigail Jones said that she wants to expand the idea of sustainability beyond the environment and look at how climate change impacts the economy and health of communities.
Jones is an alumna of Haskell Indian Nations University and worked in the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation’s Environmental Protection Department for three years. She said climate change impacts indigenous communities distinctly, and the impact on indigenous cultures needs to be a part of the climate change dialogue.
Tribal people's traditions and practices will be lost or changed if they're unable to use the environment that they have always used, Jones said.
Jones said she would like to see a climate change task force at the state level, and for officials within the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to look at climate change beyond environment and agriculture.
“We need to be looking at climate change from an economic standpoint. From a human health standpoint. From a mental health standpoint,” Jones said.
At the Nov. 11 SAB meeting, the board unanimously voted to recommend that the City Commission endorse the Green New Deal, a congressional resolution that aims to guarantee new high-paying jobs in clean energy industries while stepping away from fossil fuels and curbing greenhouse gas emissions. The resolution is broad in scope and includes calls to provide quality healthcare and housing.
At the meeting, several members of the Lawrence Sunrise Movement voiced support for the Green New Deal. Lawrence Sunrise Movement member and KU junior Melek Ben-Ayed said the club has seen increased activity this year and now has 15-20 active members.
Ben-Ayed said what distinguishes this environmental organization from others is a pivot away from individual action and towards policy change.
When it comes to convincing elected officials to support policies like the Green New Deal, the club has a slogan: “Step up or step aside,” meaning officials should either make change happen or be voted out.
Ben-Ayed said many local politicians in the last election sought endorsements from Sunrise Movement Lawrence, and most of those endorsed were elected, including Kansas Statehouse Representative Christina Haswood and City Commissioners Shannon Portillo and Shannon Reid.
Ben-Ayed said the next step for Sunrise Movement Lawrence is to draft local Green New Deal policies. Ben-Ayed said that because impoverished communities are hit the hardest by climate change, issues like equitable housing and healthcare must also be included in climate change legislation.
Ben-Ayed said he would like to see greater access to healthcare and Medicare programs for Lawrence residents, more renewable energy programs, green jobs and technical schools to train community members for those jobs.
Shannon O’Lear, professor of geography at the University of Kansas, helped launch a climate change certificate program this fall. O’Lear said she hopes the curriculum will reflect the range of climate change impacts, and encourage students to see beyond the physical geography.
“It’s really about taking apart the knowledge that we think we have about the environment and it’s asking a lot of questions about politics and science,” O’Lear said.
At the Nov. 11 SAB meeting, member Kira McPherson said the endorsement of the Green New Deal was an important first step that will start the process of City Commission members considering the deal.
“The first thing you do in a crisis is treat it like a crisis,” McPherson said. “I feel like we haven’t been doing that.”