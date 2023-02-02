As a result of growing ties between the Environmental Protection Agency and the University of Kansas, EPA Region 7 administrator Meg McCollister spoke with faculty and students in a moderated forum at Marvin Hall on Monday, Jan. 30.
As the Region 7 administrator, McCollister oversees environmental and health policy implementation in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and nine tribal nations. McCollister answered questions from dozens of students and said that she was glad to create an environment where these interactions can occur and hopes to continue doing so.
“Right now, we’re emphasizing environmental justice and climate change, particularly engaging with communities. I want to create an environment where they will participate, where they will speak up,” McCollister said. “I mean like this. This was amazing today. The number of students that showed up makes me really happy.”
Attendees asked questions concerning rural engagement, climate strategies and the future of the EPA. Srishti Slaria, an economics Ph.D. candidate from India, said that the intersections of her research with the EPA pushed her to attend the talk.
“My research area is in energy and environment economics, so it makes it obvious that I was interested in coming to this event,” Slaria said. “I’m interested in getting to know about what are the thoughts of these bigger organizations, regulatory organizations—what are they thinking? What are they at work on? What steps are they taking?”
Austin Christ, a sophomore from Overland Park, attended the conversation as a part of an environmental policy research team looking for insight into Region 7’s priorities and plans.
“I had asked a question about minority and low-income involvement in policymaking, and I was satisfied with the answer that I received,” Christ said. “I think that Meg did an excellent job of communicating their goals.”
Nearly one year ago, EPA Region 7 signed a memorandum of understanding with the KU Center for Environmental Policy to formally commit to a litany of common goals, including joint research ventures and student engagement opportunities. Dietrich Earnhart, director of the KU Center for Environmental Policy, said he was excited to have McCollister on campus to further those shared goals and to encourage students to pursue similar paths.
“Meg McCollister, being a former student, loves engaging the students. A year ago, she came in, did a great job,” Earnhart said. “I think it motivates her, and I’d like to think that it inspires the students who then want to be great leaders.”
A KU alumna, McCollister shared stories from her time on campus and offered tips on how students can get involved in her line of work. Internships, local government, and nonprofits are all viable paths, but McCollister says not to overlook campus opportunities as well.
“I loved my time here, so take advantage of every possible opportunity while you’re on this campus because there’s so many incredible resources here.”