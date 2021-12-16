Lawrence resident Demetrius “Dee” Kemp loves to give back to his community.

For the past 16 years, Kemp and his volunteers have brought presents and feed between 60 and 100 families every Christmas season. This year won’t be any different as “Santa and his helpers” begin spreading holiday cheer across Lawrence in the days to come.

The holiday baskets will contain food, essentials and gifts for Lawrence families to have a wholesome holiday. This year has been up and down for many parents dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. So Kemp and his volunteers plan to give gifts to parents for the first time.

“We try to buy every kid in the family two or three presents, usually some toys and then clothes they might need,” said Kemp. “This year, we are adding to the parents; instead of giving gift cards, we want to buy physical gifts for them.”

Catering to the Lawrence community is nothing new for Kemp, as he has been hard at work planning the holiday baskets since the beginning of the year. Typically, he relies on community volunteers, local businesses and KU students to help. The volunteers did all the shopping, packaging, and delivery in previous holiday seasons. This year the volunteers are partnering with Just Foods to ease the heavy shopping load while the volunteers deliver goodies across town throughout the month.

“It’s inspiring the way Dee touches the lives of people within the community,” said Eddie Cubit, a KU senior volunteer from Crystal Lake, Illinois. “It is a lot of work, but it’s a very humbling experience that is unique to this community.”

This season’s holiday baskets are projecting to cost more than $13,000, with the gifts being added for parents. Donations primarily come from within the community, from bars and restaurants. However, Kemp has been receiving more and more contributions from out-of-state organizations. After his childhood growing up in Alabama, where he began his selfless acts, Kemp has been all over this country as he has spent time in the military. He now works as a security guard in the Lawrence School District.

“Seeing people that wouldn’t have something have something is what this season is all about,” said Kemp. “When I was a little kid, I told myself I would never watch another kid not have a Christmas, ever.”

Kemp has a long track record of giving back to the community as he was a pivotal figure to fill Lawrence’s public libraries with works from Indigenous and minority writers.

With a steady increase in population throughout the last decade, Lawrence has an above-average poverty rate of 21.4%, making the holidays especially challenging for some families.

“It is powerful seeing the reactions of people who wouldn’t have a holiday receive a holiday,” said Pete Sorrentino, longtime sponsor and owner of Dempsey’s Burger Pub in downtown Lawrence.

Kemp says that in 2020 the volunteers fed and supplied 100 families with holiday meals and presents. The number of families supported fluctuates based on the amount raised through donations. This year, the number of families the group plans to give back to 68 families as residents try to recover following another year of the pandemic.

“Uniting around the holiday season to give families a holiday is awesome; there is never a dull moment when helping,” said Ellie Bodenhammer, a KU senior volunteer from Overland Park.