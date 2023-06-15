Updated 6/16/23 2:33 PM
The Tri Delta sorority building, located north of Jayhawk Boulevard on the University of Kansas campus, will be used for firefighting training starting June 15, according to the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department.
Tri Delta had donated the 68-year-old building on 1630 Oxford Road to LDCFM.
McKenzi Ezell, a data analyst at LDCFM, said demolition would start on June 26 and that training would continue until then.
LDCFM will use theatrical smoke and ladders but not actual fire. There will be signs indicating that the building is being used for training.
LDCFM Fire Chief Rich Llewellyn said in a release that buildings like that of the Tri Delta building aid training opportunities.
“We appreciate the neighborhood’s understanding regarding the increased presence of LDCFM vehicles and personnel over the next couple of weeks,” Llewellyn said in the release.
Emily Stuart, the Tri Delta brand ambassador at the administrative office, told the Kansan that a new building will replace the old one in the same lot following the demolition.
According to Stuart, Tri Delta anticipates the new building to open by Fall 2024. Although there was no demolition date provided, Stuart said Tri Delta is arranging for a temporary residence for the sorority members until the new building is open.
LDCFM did not respond to an inquiry from the Kansan by the time of the publication.