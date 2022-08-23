The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the county had its first confirmed case of monkeypox.
LDCPH said in the statement that this was the third case of monkeypox in Kansas, after one in Shawnee County and one in Johnson County. The positive case and a close contact are both being treated with a dose of the monkeypox vaccine, according to the statement, although they were not able to confirm where the patient was being treated.
Daniel Smith, the Communications Officer for LDCPH, said in an interview before the positive case that vaccines for monkeypox were in short supply.
“A lot of people might be expecting that we’re going to see a rollout of a monkeypox vaccine in a similar way [to the COVID-19 vaccine],” Smith said. “We should be aware that there is not a readily available supply of vaccine for monkeypox. And as of right now, the conversations that we’re having aren’t necessarily geared towards mass vaccination.”
Smith also said that there were some concerns that KU might become a hotspot, and that the public health department was coordinating with Watkins Health Center to help address concerns. However, because of how monkeypox spreads, Smith also said that there was less concern than during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For us, there’s definitely some obvious areas, when it comes to living on campus or activities on campus where transmission is more likely,” Smith said. “Monkeypox is not like COVID, where it’s going to rapidly be passed from one person to another, just based on shared airspace. . .The reality is that it usually requires a much more direct contact with someone who has a rash.”
Monkeypox primarily spreads through direct contact, but can also spread through prolonged exposure to respiratory secretions (breathing in aerosolized droplets, much like COVID-19) or direct contact with materials that have the virus on them. The incubation period of monkeypox, according to the press release, is seven to fourteen days.
One of the best ways to prevent spreading or giving yourself the disease is washing your hands often, according to the Mayo Clinic. Additionally, avoid contact with any animal or human who has tested positive.
Smith said that one of the main ways that the public health department was combating the spread was through spreading information to recognize the symptoms.
According to the press release, symptoms of infection may include “fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion followed by the appearance of a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that may appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body like hands, feet, chest, or genitals.”
Dr. Greg Nickel, the Watkins Health System medical director, agreed with Smith, saying that one of Watkins’s main goals would be to educate students on the symptoms and how to limit the spread.
“Our goal will just be to educate students to let them know this is a disease you could potentially get especially if you’re in close contact with other people,” Nickel said. “They should be aware that it’s out there and use precautions if they have someone that they’re intimate with or close with physically that is sick.”
Anyone who believes that they may be exhibiting symptoms must call the LDCPH clinic at 785-843-0721 to arrange for testing, even if they are living on campus.