Leaders from around Kansas and colleagues who worked with Sen. Bob Dole took part in an outpouring of support for the Senator following the news that he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.
Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall released a statement on Twitter expressing his admiration for Dole and offering words of encouragement, as Dole begins treatment Monday.
“I’m the luckiest person on earth to have him as one of my greatest role models, mentors & dear friends,” Marshall said. “Most every day as I walk the halls of the Capitol, I recognize the boots I wear now, were once worn by Senator Dole and on days like this, those books look mighty large.”
Sen. Jerry Moran, who currently holds the same seat Dole once did, quoted Dole’s favorite song, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ in offering words of support.
“Bob, as you face the news of this illness, I am reminded of the words from your favorite song,” Moran said. “With hope in your heart, and you’ll never walk alone.”
Members of the Kansas congressional delegation, as well as Gov. Laura Kelly, said they are wishing Dole the best as he continues with his treatment.
“Senator Dole is a patriot and true American hero who has served our nation with honor,” Congressman Jake LaTurner said. “Suzanne and I are lifting the entire Dole family up in prayer.”
Longtime aide to Sen. Dole and Director of the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas Bill Lacy talked about Dole and his impact at KU in an interview with the Kansan Thursday.
“He called me yesterday to tell me he was announcing it today and we had a long talk,” Lacy said. “He was very positive, very upbeat.”
Lacy mentioned Dole’s personality as a testament to the man he is and how he will battle through the treatment.
“He is the toughest and most optimistic person that I’ve ever known,” he said. “ If anybody can whip this, I know he can.”
Lacy, who has been the director of the Dole Institute for the last 17 years, spoke about Dole’s vision for the center when it was founded.
“Senator Dole wanted the Dole Institute to be a living, breathing tribute to the importance of public service, bipartisanship and civil discourse,” Lacy said. “We’ve tried to promote that mission as well as we possibly can.”
He briefly emphasized the legacy of Senator Dole that will live on for generations.
“He just has a legacy that reaches so, so far and is so impressive,” Lacy said. “It’s an honor for us to work with him and to work to promote what he wanted the mission of the Dole Institute to be.”