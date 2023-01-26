Leaders in journalism, law and yoga spoke on a Zoom call sponsored by the University of Kansas to discuss a problem they believe is infecting democracy: disinformation and misinformation.
The presentation, titled “Wellness in Democracy: The Threat of Disinformation and Misinformation Confirmation,” which was held on Wednesday, discussed the need for local journalism when combating disinformation and misinformation.
Najarian R. Peters, associate professor of law at the University of Kansas, opened the presentation and introduced the speakers.
Reggie Hubbard, founder and chief serving officer of Active Peace Yoga, began the Zoom call with breath work and a stretching exercise. This was to help alleviate stress he believes many are carrying around from surviving “the plague," referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patricia Weems Gaston, Lacy C. Haynes Professor of Journalism at the University of Kansas, interviewed Mackenzie Clark, a KU graduate and founder of the Lawrence Times newspaper. As well as Mike Semel, local editor of The Washington Post, about their experiences with disinformation in their work.
Clark spoke on disinformation she has experienced reporting in Lawrence. She said the most extreme examples of disinformation and misinformation in Kansas were during the “Value Them Both” bill vote and a recent displacement of a Lawrence encampment for those experiencing homelessness.
“Some of the issues we see are subtle," Clark said. "We see twisting of messages, not quite whole truths, selectively shared information."
Semel spoke about recent instances of disinformation and misinformation in the United States during his career in journalism. He has dealt with many instances of organizations trying to misinform the public. For example, Semel had writers at the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C.
“We have an obligation not to satisfy anybody but the truth,” Semel said.
Semel also advised young people to “use their brain” to decipher what they are being told. He said the majority of people are smart enough to figure out when they are being lied to.