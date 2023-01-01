A few days ago, a funeral director emailed me with an obituary for a University of Kansas student, asking if we could run it to honor the bond that he had with the University and his friends.
I don’t remember the last time the Kansan ran a submitted obituary, and that’s because they’re far and few between - according to our archives, the last time the Kansan ran a submitted obituary was 2006.
Death does not come across my desk often; when it does, it’s a notable event. As opposed to the seven deaths that the Kansan reported on in 2022, the Lawrence Journal-World had 1,186 obituaries submitted. Deaths in the KU community usually get a writeup by one of our small but mighty newsroom members — something we pride ourselves on.
However, the Kansan, unfortunately, produces enough of these pieces in the course of being a newspaper that it deserves its own section. Thus, our new obituaries section was born.
The University Daily Kansan will aim to report any and all current University of Kansas student, faculty and staff deaths. Our obituaries section will endeavor to contain as many staff-written pieces as possible. However, when timing proves difficult, we may run an obituary provided to us before reaching out to the family to offer them a space to remember their loved one.
We invite the families of those departed to submit obituaries to our email editor@kansan.com. The Kansan will not charge for running an obituary — we believe that it’s too important to hide information like that behind a paywall in this community.
We understand it’s rare for a student newspaper such as ourselves to have such a section, but we also believe that our work in this area is too important to not have such a section. We hope that we can help make the passing a little easier by giving families a space to grieve and remember.