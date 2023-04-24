The Lied Center hosted the Kansas Drag Showcase, where drag kings and queens performed in front of adoring audiences on April 21.
Drag kings and queens, performers who often wear elaborate costumes, tend to be exaggerated stereotypes of men and women; they perform not as themselves but as flamboyant characters they have created, not unlike WWE wrestlers.
Drag performers often go to great lengths to create elaborate and colorful costumes for their characters, and at this particular show, 10 different drag kings and queens danced and lip-synced to various types of music while interacting with the crowd. It’s worth noting that drag is very popular in various LGBTQ subcultures, and a large percentage of both the performers and audience are LGBTQ.
Clara Ketchell, a volunteer at the show and sophomore political science and sociology major, said drag is like “a satirization of traditional gender roles.”
“It’s inherently breaking and defying what society lays down as traditional modes of gender performance by doing these exaggerated forms of traditional gender,” Ketchell said. “So a drag queen is going to have lots of makeup, really big hair, and that's playing with what is typically expected of what a woman should look like.”
Two drag queens hosting the show introduced performers, hyped up the audience, and bantered back and forth and changed costumes throughout the show.
One of the hosts, Marie Queerie, wore a rainbow-colored wig and black lingerie with sparkles and massive amounts of makeup. When talking to the audience, they tended to use relatable and slice of life style humor.
During one of their more memorable performances, they walked on stage wearing a cap and gown as graduation music played. They accepted what appeared to be a folded diploma, then flashed the document to the audience, revealing that it said “DEBT'' in bold letters.
The other drag queen host, Lana Luxx, at one point, described herself as “if Taylor Swift was a hoe.” She sported a rainbow-colored unitard with knee-high red boots at the start of the show, and nearly as much makeup as her co-host.
During her high-energy performances, she danced to Taylor Swift songs, often venturing off stage and interacting directly with the audience. When announcing performers and bantering with her co-host, she tended to play a comical “dumb blonde” character for the audience.
The theme of the show was “Home on the Range.” Volunteers for the event wore sparkling pink cowboy hats, including the police officers who were there for security.
Some of the drag kings had cowboy-themed shows, such as one drag king who dressed up to resemble Burt Reynolds and danced to country music. Another drag king wore a bright red cowboy hat, while performing in a jacket and short shorts in a matching color.
One of the most memorable aspects of the show was the crowd itself, whose enthusiasm was seemingly far beyond the average crowd seen at sporting events and concerts.
The audience would burst into heavy applause frequently, which wasn’t reserved for performers entering and exiting the stage. The crowd would explode with cheers at things like the hosts telling jokes or performers introducing new dance moves, or removing part of their costumes (something that happened frequently).
At one point, the crowd broke into applause for a volunteer sweeping up confetti left on the stage by a drag king. During the performances themselves, there was mass applause roughly every 5-10 seconds.
The crowd’s enthusiasm seemed to be incredibly genuine, as if one were to glance around, one would see wide grins in every direction. One audience member screamed “I love you” at the top of their lungs during nearly every performance, adding to the noise level.
One politically charged performance opened with the audio of a pundit going on a rant in opposition to trans rights, and when the music started playing, a drag queen wearing a blue, white, and pink dress — the transgender pride colors — and sporting a massive blonde wig entered the stage.
As the drag queen danced, the screen behind her flashed headlines of articles about discriminatory laws passed that target the transgender community. She used various dramatic facial expressions during their performance, expressing joy, disgust and sadness.
At drag shows, the audience typically tips the performers; after each performance, a staff member would walk around the audience collecting bills from the numerous hands waving money in the air.
In some cases, performers would dance off the stage and move around the auditorium, occasionally stopping to collect tips firsthand. When performers accepted tips from people directly, they often did some type of dance move in the direction of the audience member that was tipping them, whose delighted expression implied it was worth it.
Taking the stage one last time, the performers appeared before the thrilled audience for an ovation. After watching people in colorful costumes prance around the theater for over two hours, the audience didn’t show any sign of fatigue, and the show ended how it started — with booming applause.