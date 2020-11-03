UDK Election Graphic
Watch live with the University Daily Kansan as polls begin to close in Kansas. 

Kansan reporters are dispatched across the northeast corner of the state, watching with candidates for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and in the Kansas Legislature. 

Follow along with us tonight as poll results begin to pour in. You can also follow along directly with our reporters on Twitter, @KansanNews

10:52 p.m.: The Associated Press called that Republican candidate Jake LaTurner won the U.S. House Representatives District 2 race against Democrat Michelle De La Isla.

10:06 p.m.: The Associated Press called that Republican candidate Roger Marshall won the U.S. Senate race to represent Kansas against Democratic challenger Barbara Bollier.

8:25 p.m.: Douglas County reported the first results of the night as they logged results from 40,669 advance ballots. 

7:49 p.m.: Polls closed in Kansas just under an hour ago. Kansas Democrats and the Kansas GOP are both hosting watch parties. 

U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier is hosting a watch party where only members of the media and campaign staff are allowed. 

