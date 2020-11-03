Watch live with the University Daily Kansan as polls begin to close in Kansas.
Kansan reporters are dispatched across the northeast corner of the state, watching with candidates for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and in the Kansas Legislature.
Follow along with us tonight as poll results begin to pour in. You can also follow along directly with our reporters on Twitter, @KansanNews.
10:52 p.m.: The Associated Press called that Republican candidate Jake LaTurner won the U.S. House Representatives District 2 race against Democrat Michelle De La Isla.
AP has called the KS-02 house race for LaTurner https://t.co/VNzGCepyyt— Blake Ullmann 🌾 (@blake_ullmann) November 4, 2020
10:06 p.m.: The Associated Press called that Republican candidate Roger Marshall won the U.S. Senate race to represent Kansas against Democratic challenger Barbara Bollier.
8:25 p.m.: Douglas County reported the first results of the night as they logged results from 40,669 advance ballots.
The Clerk’s Office just posted results from 40,669 advance ballots. County Clerk Jamie Shew says they are still processing last-minute, drop-off advance ballots. For Douglas County General Election 2020 results, visit: https://t.co/LC0GN99FNf pic.twitter.com/xkJHnJgiZ1— Douglas County, KS (@douglascountyks) November 4, 2020
7:49 p.m.: Polls closed in Kansas just under an hour ago. Kansas Democrats and the Kansas GOP are both hosting watch parties.
U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier is hosting a watch party where only members of the media and campaign staff are allowed.
I’m covering U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier’s watch party tonight! Follow along for any developments—@KansanNews pic.twitter.com/NgPILCzThX— Abby Shepherd🌾 (@abbyshep13) November 4, 2020
@GovLauraKelly and @LtGovRogers have spoken so far via Zoom. Kelly highlighted congressional candidates @sharicedavids, @Michelle4Kansas , and @BarbaraBollier as key races and said she hopes they all win their races tonight. pic.twitter.com/5S86rwTa0a— Blake Ullmann 🌾 (@blake_ullmann) November 4, 2020
Polls closed in Kansas about 20 minutes ago. Speakers just kicked off the GOP watch party with the national anthem and a prayer. Attendees were just invited to sing”God Bless America.” pic.twitter.com/xgmuuN7NxF— lucy peterson🌾 (@lucyepeterson) November 4, 2020