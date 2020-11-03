Live at the Polls 2

For Election Day, Kansan reporters interviewed voters at the polls. Pictured clockwise from top left: Avery Parkhurst, Cameron Koons, Cameron Anderson and Chloe Romero.

 Graphic by Sarah Wright/UDK

With today being the last day for citizens to exercise their right to vote, Kansas residents went to the polls to make sure their votes were counted.

Kansan reporters went to different voting sites on Election Day to speak with voters about their experience in this election. Surrounding community residents and University of Kansas students shared who they voted for and why.  

Korbin Hogan from Topeka voted for the Biden-Harris campaign at the Carnegie Building.

Topeka resident Korbin Hogan votes on Election Day.

“With all the issues going on, it’s our civic duty to let our voices be heard,” Hogan said. “Our system doesn’t work if our voices aren’t heard. I think the election has divided us. Everyone has strong opinions towards the issues being faced at the moment.”

Cameron Koons, a KU senior journalism student, said she voted because this election will impact the next four years of her life.

KU senior Cami Koons, a journalism major from the Lake of the Ozarks, votes on Election Day.

“It’s a big deal,” Koons said. “It’s very [difficult] to go out and vote and make intense decisions for our country, but it raises the stakes for a better voter turnout.”

Avery Parkhurst, a Lawrence resident who also voted at the Carnegie Building, said that he was worried about a fair turnout for this election.

Lawrence voter Avery Parkhurst voted at the Carnegie Building on Election Day.

“It’s a responsibility for everyone to vote,” Parkhurst said. “If we want to complain about our government and the injustices, we also have to take part in it.”

McKenzie Olson, also from Lawrence, said that she votes because human rights are fundamentally important to her.

McKenzie Olson, a Lawrence resident, votes on Election Day.

“I have always voted. My family instilled that to me, to voice your opinion,” Olson said. “It’s a little bit scary, a lot of people have voted through mail. The younger generations are so involved, prior it was the older generations who voted.”

Michael Carter, a Lawrence resident, believes that everyone should vote, “It’s our civic duty.”

Lawrence resident Michael Carter votes on Election Day.

“I think [the election] is weird, it’s good that mail-in voting has been feasible,” Carter said.

Cameron Anderson, who also voted for the Biden-Harris campaign, recently moved from Omaha, Neb., but registered to vote in Douglas County.

Kansas resident Cameron Anderson votes on Nov. 3, 2020.

“It’s important to vote because not everybody has had the ability to vote over the years, and I guess within the last 50 or 60 years, individuals from marginalized groups have not had the ability to vote,” Anderson said. “It’s important to display your right to vote solely based on that, and also to create change because I think that’s the beginning part of change and just democracy.”

Chloe Romero, a Douglas County resident, voted for Joe Biden at the Lied Center of Kansas.

Douglas County resident Chloe Romero votes on Election Day.

“I think it’s important if there’s something you don’t agree with or don’t stand with, this country has equal rights to do something about it and I think that takes place at the polls,” Romero said. “There’s been a lot of turmoil these past four years among everyone in this country, and now is the time to take action on things that we want to see done, and it’s going up against hate and bigotry.”

Johan Marin and Elizabeth Walters contributed to this report.

