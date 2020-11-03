With today being the last day for citizens to exercise their right to vote, Kansas residents went to the polls to make sure their votes were counted.
Kansan reporters went to different voting sites on Election Day to speak with voters about their experience in this election. Surrounding community residents and University of Kansas students shared who they voted for and why.
Korbin Hogan from Topeka voted for the Biden-Harris campaign at the Carnegie Building.
“With all the issues going on, it’s our civic duty to let our voices be heard,” Hogan said. “Our system doesn’t work if our voices aren’t heard. I think the election has divided us. Everyone has strong opinions towards the issues being faced at the moment.”
Cameron Koons, a KU senior journalism student, said she voted because this election will impact the next four years of her life.
“It’s a big deal,” Koons said. “It’s very [difficult] to go out and vote and make intense decisions for our country, but it raises the stakes for a better voter turnout.”
Avery Parkhurst, a Lawrence resident who also voted at the Carnegie Building, said that he was worried about a fair turnout for this election.
“It’s a responsibility for everyone to vote,” Parkhurst said. “If we want to complain about our government and the injustices, we also have to take part in it.”
McKenzie Olson, also from Lawrence, said that she votes because human rights are fundamentally important to her.
“I have always voted. My family instilled that to me, to voice your opinion,” Olson said. “It’s a little bit scary, a lot of people have voted through mail. The younger generations are so involved, prior it was the older generations who voted.”
Michael Carter, a Lawrence resident, believes that everyone should vote, “It’s our civic duty.”
“I think [the election] is weird, it’s good that mail-in voting has been feasible,” Carter said.
Cameron Anderson, who also voted for the Biden-Harris campaign, recently moved from Omaha, Neb., but registered to vote in Douglas County.
“It’s important to vote because not everybody has had the ability to vote over the years, and I guess within the last 50 or 60 years, individuals from marginalized groups have not had the ability to vote,” Anderson said. “It’s important to display your right to vote solely based on that, and also to create change because I think that’s the beginning part of change and just democracy.”
Chloe Romero, a Douglas County resident, voted for Joe Biden at the Lied Center of Kansas.
“I think it’s important if there’s something you don’t agree with or don’t stand with, this country has equal rights to do something about it and I think that takes place at the polls,” Romero said. “There’s been a lot of turmoil these past four years among everyone in this country, and now is the time to take action on things that we want to see done, and it’s going up against hate and bigotry.”
Johan Marin and Elizabeth Walters contributed to this report.