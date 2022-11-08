The University Daily Kansan is covering several key races in Kansas, with correspondents at several locations across the state. Follow along here for updates from all races, or focus on certain races also on our website.
12:39 a.m: Wrap-up
At the end of Election Night 2022, we still don't know the results of several races.
The Governor's race between incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt is still in contention, with Kelly holding a small lead over Schmidt.
The Attorney General's race is still anyone's game, with Republican Kris Kobach barely edging out Democrat Chris Mann in a neck-and-neck race for Kobach's old job.
The constitutional amendment on legislative oversight is still up for grabs, with No holding a very slight lead at the end of tonight.
We do know some results at the end of the night. Incumbent Democrat Sharice Davids pulled out a massive win over two-time challenger Republican Amanda Adkins. The Sheriff's amendment passed. Incumbent Democrat Patrick Kelly pulled out a blowout over his opponents. And we know that the GOP pulled a clean sweep over all the statewide races that were called tonight.
That's it from the Kansan for tonight. We'll be keeping you updated in the coming days, but the campaigns have shut down their election night parties. So for tonight, it's time for us to say so long.
Thanks for sticking with us. We'll see you in the morning.
-Matthew Petillo @mpetilloks
12:22 a.m: Kobach declares victory in AG race, governor's race not called yet
At 11:55 p.m. the KS GOP declared Kris Kobach as next attorney general. Kobach is currently leading by over 14,000 votes. Although, the race has not been officially called with 14 percent of the votes still to be counted.
“I don't care who you are or where you come from. You gotta love a comeback story,” Kobach said.
The race for governor was not called before the watch party. Incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly is leading Republican candidate Derek Schmidt by over 22,000 votes with 13 percent of votes to be counted.
“We will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to get the final verdict. We will get to that as soon as we can,” Schmidt said, ending the KS GOP party for the night.
--Hannah Nystrom @hannah_nystrom
12 a.m: Attorney General race deemed too close to call
Patricia Willer, the Douglas County Democratic Party chair, ended the Chris Mann election night watch party at 11:25 P.M. tonight.
Mann released a statement after the Kansas Attorney general was deemed “too close to call.”
“We’ll continue to watch closely as votes come in and are counted in counties across the state. We’ll make sure that every vote is counted. And we will make sure Kris Kobach follows the rules,” Mann said.
The few partygoers that remained at Maceli’s Banquet Hall for the watch party left exhausted but remained optimistic for the Attorney general race.
-Brynna Burnett @brynnalynne24
11:56 p.m: Katrina Lewison addresses party
At 11:23 p.m., Katrina Lewison, former school board member from Manhattan, came to the stage to encourage guests to continue supporting incumbent governor Laura Kelly as they wait for the final results to roll in.
Although the party started at 7:00 p.m., Kelly has yet to make an appearance amongst her guests. Kelly is expected to make an appearance shortly.
Lewison took the stage to tell attendees that although they may be tired, there is still much to anticipate.
“Thanks for sticking with us here, and just keep those Governor Kelly signs ready because we’re going to cheer when the results are clear,” Lewison said.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn
11:13 p.m: Sheriff's amendment wins out
The Associated Press has called the race for the Sheriff's amendment. The amendment, which will require a sheriff to be elected in every county, has passed.
-Matthew Petillo @mpetilloks
11:13 p.m: LaTurner wins reelection
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Pittsburg) has won his reelection bid for Kansas’ second congressional district.
The Associated Press called the race in the Republican’s favor at 10:55 p.m, with 57.1% of the votes reported at the time. Rep. LaTurner defeated Democratic candidate Patrick Schmidt by just over thirty thousand votes.
-Daniel Steck @steckjour
11:06 p.m: Laura Kelly has yet to make an appearance at her campaign party
Although some guests are leaving, many have stayed in anticipation of seeing Kelly speak and hoping to see progression in the polls.
With 89 percent of votes in, Kelly is still in the lead at 50 percent, with Derek Schmidt following closely behind at 47 percent.
It is unclear and cannot yet be predicted who will win this race since Kelly and Schmidt are neck and neck.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn
11:01 p.m: Chris Mann's lead evaporates in late hours.
Attendees of Democrat Chris Mann’s election night watch party are monitoring the Attorney General race closely as Mann’s lead over his opponent Kris Kobach has evaporated.
“It is going to be razor thin between Chris Mann and Kris Kobach,” Damien Gilbert, political director of the Douglas County Democratic Party, said.
As the night continues, the crowd at Mann’s watch party has steadily depleted. Morale among those who remain at the party has begun to deplete.
According to the Kansas Secretary of State website, Mann has fallen behind his opponent, Republican Kris Kobach.
-Brynna Burnett @brynnalynne24
10:56 p.m: Sharice Davids celebrates win
As Sharice Davids walked up the platform to deliver her victory speech, the crowd burst into thunderous applause and cheers. Dark blue signs reading “Sharice Davids” were held in the air in celebration.
In her celebratory speech, Davids commented on her future plans as representative of Kansas’ 3rd district. Additionally, she reassured her supporters that she would, in fact, be a representative leader for them and that, amid polarizing politics, she would support the rights of her supporters.
The night ended on a high note, with high energy coursing through the room and lively music following the victory speech.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
10:51 p.m: Republicans secure several statewide offices
At 9:50 p.m. the lively mix of country and rock-and-roll music was turned down to welcome Chairman Mike Kuckelman back to the speaker’s stand to declare Republican Steven Johnson as the newly elected state treasurer.
“No candidate wins alone. It takes a team and I am so thankful for everyone we have for everyone that voted,” Johnson said. “That's what makes our democracy work for everyone that shared a message and posted a sign in the campaign process.”
The unofficial results of the race: Johnson won with 53 percent of the votes followed by incumbent Democrat Lynn Rogers with 43 percent.
At 10 p.m., incumbent Republican Tracey Mann was declared winner of Kansas's 1st congressional district.
“Freedom is on the ballot in Kansas and across the country tonight. It's pretty simple,” Mann said during his victory speech.
The unofficial results of the race: Mann won with 67 percent of the votes. Democrat James “Jimmy” Beard had 33 percent of the votes.
Immediately following Mann’s speech, incumbent Republican Commissioner of Insurance Vicki Schmidt celebrated her re-election with a speech. In her speech, Vicki Schmidt read the names of Kansans she said she helped in her last four elected years.
“I want to thank you for the opportunity that you've given me this past four years to do this work. Tonight, we celebrate. And tomorrow we'll be back at work again,” she said.
The unofficial votes of the race: Vicki Schmidt won with 64 percent of the votes beating Democratic opponent Kiel Corkran.
At 10:20 p.m. election signs reading the name of incumbent Republican Scott Schwab lined the stage to celebrate the incumbent secretary of state.
“Elections are a big deal. And when you cast your ballot you cast in cash, because it's your financial future. It's your personal future and everything,” Schwab said. “And I want to thank the state of Kansas for electing us for four years to make sure that we carry the integrity we served the last four years into the next four years.”
The unofficial votes of the race: Schwab won with 58 percent of the votes followed by Democrat Jenna Repass with 39 percent and Libertarian Cullene Lang with 3 percent.
--Hannah Nystrom @hannah_nystrom
10:34 p.m: Douglas County Commission call in favor of Patrick Kelly
With all precincts reporting in Douglas County, the University Daily Kansan can call that Democrat Patrick Kelly has won re-election to the Douglas County Commission, beating out Republican Justin Spiehs and Libertarian Steve Jacob.
-Matthew Petillo @mpetilloks
10:28 p.m: Tracey Mann projected to win Kansas' 1st district
With 75 percent of the vote in, the Associated Press has called Kansas's 1st congressional district for incumbent Republican Tracey Mann, beating Democrat James Beard.
-Matthew Petillo @mpetilloks
10:27 p.m: Amanda Adkins addresses supporters
Amanda Adkins made her first appearance of the night to assure supporters that regardless of the outcome of the race, she was thankful to have been the Republican congressional candidate for District 3.
“As you all know, in a race that was unbelievably negative, I can say, on behalf of myself and my family, my wonderful team… that in everything we have done, we have been intellectually honest, we have been loving, we have been kind, and we absolutely have been focused on the people of this district and the importance of public service,” Adkins said.
She thanked supporters and made sure to guarantee the continuation of the fight against the issues her campaign focused on.
“You all have been unbelievable, optimistic and compassionate warriors, and candidly, in the face of a country right now that is just on fire folks, regardless of what happens tonight, we have real problems in this country that remain unsolved,” Adkins said. “They remain unsolved, and those of us that are believers, those of us who build and seek to solve problems in this country, have to carry forward.”
The Associated Press has called the race for incumbent Democrat Sharice Davids.
–Jeannine Lopez @jeannine_lopez
10:26 p.m: Davids wins re-election for KS-03
During Sharice Davids’ campaign manager’s speech, it was projected by The Associated Press that Sharice Davids had won reelection to Kansas Congressional District 3. Cheers erupted from the crowd, and many remain optimistic that Davids will be a great representative for a competitive district in Kansas.
Judy Carter, an attendee who was elated that Davids was projected to win, shared these sentiments.
“I am hopeful that the democrats will hold the senate and the house,” Carter said. “The percentages say she’s ahead and it will be great if it stays ahead.”
The AP confirmed Davids’ re-election at 10:06 p.m.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
10:24 p.m: Ron Estes wins Kansas' 4th district
Incumbent Ron Estes (R-Kan.) won the race for Kansas' fourth district after defeating Democrat challenger Bob Hernandez.
With 92 percent of precincts reporting, Estes secured 62.9 percent of the vote compared to Hernandez' 37.1 percent.
10:19 p.m: Patrick Kelly claims win for Douglas County Commission seat
Democrat Patrick Kelly claimed victory as Douglas County Commisioner. He beat Republican Justin Spiehs and Libertarian Steve Jacob by over 65 percentage points.
“The community has put their trust in me for the past four years and I think it’s really hard to get re-elected these days,” Kelly said. “It confirms the leadership I have provided for Douglas County is the leadership the community wants.”
Kelly says that with a packed agenda, the first move for the county is the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County. He also looks forward to how the results of the possible change of three commissioners to five commissioners will play out.
–Abby Moore @moore_abby
10:12 p.m: Sharice Davids wins reelection after redistricting
Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) wins her reelection campaign in Kansas' third district against Republican challenger Amanda Adkins after Adkins appears to have conceded the race. Davids secured 55 percent of the vote, compared to Adkins' 43 with 98 percent of the vote tallied.
The Associated Press called the race for Davids. This will be Davids' third term in office after winning in 2018.
-Tristan Allen @TristanMAllen
9:52 p.m: Schmidt's Chautauqua county campaign managers drive three hours to watch party
For Dick and Nita Jones, the three-hour drive from Chautauqua county was worth it to attend the watch party. The couple has been Derek Schmidt’s campaign managers for their county for 21 years throughout his various campaigns.
“We are a small county. We're only about 4,500 in the whole county,” Nita Jones said. “But, small numbers, if you have enough of those small numbers, it counts.”
Over 70 percent of votes have been counted for the governor race. Currently, incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly is leading the race by about 50,000 votes.
The Jones’ said the character of Schmidt is the reason they have been involved in his campaign for over two decades.
Over 70 percent of votes are in for the attorney general election with Chris Mann leading the race by a margin of about 30,000 votes.
--Hannah Nystrom @hannah_nystrom
9:46 p.m: Morale is high after David Toland made his grand entrance to the campaign party and gave a speech to the guests
As Toland was introduced, the guests roared with cheers and applause. Toland thanked the guests and his family for supporting himself and Laura Kelly throughout this campaign.
“We could not do this without you, and the governor and I, and our whole team, are so grateful,” Toland said.
Toland took time to reflect on Kelly's past four years of maintaining office and said that Kelly originally ran for governor in hopes to “steady the ship.”
“We can all agree that not only did Governor Kelly steady the ship, but she has sailed us to a new era of strength, a new era of bipartisanship [and] a new era of prosperity for the next generation,” Toland said.
Toland touted campaign points, including the record-breaking business investments of over 14 billion dollars that they have brought to Kansas.
Toland ended his speech by mentioning the polls and his gratitude for everyone that has contributed to the campaign.
“The polls have been neck and neck from the very beginning,” Toland said. “If you are one of the thousands of volunteers that have knocked doors and made phone calls…thank you, because of you, Kansas is ready to make history again tonight.”
Toland’s speech increased excitement in many of the guests, shown through their constant clapping and cheering as he exited.
Kelly shows to still be in the lead at 52.5 percent. However, Schmidt is not falling too far behind, sitting at 44.6 percent.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn
9:38 p.m: Patrick Kelly's lead holds
As the night continues, Democrat Patrick Kelly holds on to a large lead against Republican Justin Spiehs and Libertarian Steve Jacob.
Many guests feel very good about Kelly in the race. They stay strong to the belief that Spiehs and Jacobs will keep the lower percentages.
“I feel good as to where Kelly is in the race,” Jackie Davis, an attendee, said. “I am worried though about the rhetoric Spiehs is pushing. He truly just ignores how people are feeling.”
Kelly leads with 82.57 percent of the votes whereas Spiehs falls behind at 13.42 percent and Jacob and 3.76 percent.
–Abby Moore @moore_abby
9:29 pm - Adkins party in holding position as wait for results continues
With a lull in announcements, attendees continue to mull over their candidates’ prospects.
Neil Melton, an entrepreneur from Prairie Village, says that he’s hopeful that Adkins will win, but the polls don’t tell the whole story.
“We’re still waiting on a lot of results. Early voting totals came in, and we expected those to favor our Democrat opponents,” Melton said. “I may not even agree with Amanda Adkins on everything 100 percent, but I know she’s somebody that I can trust who will be honest and who will take a stand for issues that I care about.”
Preliminary results have dampened the spirits of other attendees. Retired teacher Barbara Ramsey is not optimistic about Adkins’s chances.
“We walked on her campaign, and I’m hoping she wins, but by now, it’s not looking, it’s not looking real positive,” Ramsey said.
The Associated Press has reported 69 percent of the votes thus far, with Davids leading over Adkins with 56.4% of the vote compared to Adkins’ 41.6 percent.
–Jeannine Lopez @jeannine_lopez
9:24 p.m: Democrats Remain Supportive at Chris Mann Watch Party
As more returns for the Attorney general race trickle in, the atmosphere at Democrat Chris Mann’s election night watch party remains supportive and optimistic as Mann is up 56 percent to 44 percent against Kris Kobach according to Damien Gilbert, political director of the Douglas County Democratic Party.
Although the night is far from over, there are many Democrats in attendance at Mann’s party. District 10 Representative, Christina Haswood is at Mann’s party tonight. She spoke to the crowd thanking them for their hard work supporting Kansas Democrats.
State Rep. Barbara Ballard (D-Lawrence) made an appearance at Mann’s watch party after a long day of “getting out the vote” at KU before heading to Topeka to support other Democratic candidates.
“We have younger people who are interested in leading in the political arena…They are not afraid of it,” Ballard said.
–Brynna Burnett @BrynnaLynne24
9:05 p.m: Davids’ supporter speaks, continuing high morale at campaign party
Dawn Rattan, a member of Johnson County Community College’s Board of Trustees, expressed her support for Sharice Davids. In her speech, Rattan spoke to Davids’ persistence in backing the rights of everyone, as she ignited a sense of unity among the crowd.
“We’ve got her back and we’re sending her back to Congress tonight,” Rattan said.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
8:47 p.m: Douglas County Democratic Party feeling “bold and blue”
Although it is too early in the night to make projections for the Attorney General race, Patricia Willer, chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, is feeling “bold and blue” tonight as she brought Damien Gilbert, political director of the Douglas County Democratic Party on stage to share early results.
Gilbert shared that even the reddest of counties, such as Phillips County, will vote to retain Kansas's Supreme Court justices. News like this has emboldened the Douglas County Democratic Party.
Gilbert also shared the advanced ballot results from Douglas County, which Chris Mann has won by 84 percent. There were 21,000 early voters in Douglas County, 61 percent of which were cast by Democrats.
“I haven’t seen a single sign that is discouraging for Laura Kelly or Chris Mann,” Gilbert said.
Although the Attorney General race is nowhere near finished, attendees of Chris Mann’s watch party remain supportive and excited for all of the Democrats on the ballot as Douglas County Democrat Chair Patricia Willer yelled “Can Laura Kelly hold on?” to which the crowd of the watch party replied, “yes she can!”
8:44 p.m: Guests at Kelly's watch party delighted at her early lead
Guests at Gov. Laura Kelly’s campaign party are delighted to see that Kelly is currently in the lead.
Although only 15 percent of votes are in, Kelly is leading at 60 percent as Attorney General Derek Schmidt, her Republican opponent, follows at 37 percent. Dennis Pyle, independent candidate, and Seth Cordell, Libertarian candidate, are both sitting around 1 percent.
Katrina Lewison, a former school board member from Manhattan, Kansas, was prompted to join Kelly’s campaign team due to the importance that public education holds for her. Lewison believes that Kelly has been supportive of education over the last four years and that she will continue to work for education, if she is re-elected.
“Laura Kelly is the education governor,” Lewison said. “[Last election], she promised voters that she would fully fund our public education system, and she has done that.”
By Kelly funding Kansas’ education system and building a strong education system, it leads to students attending universities and filling the careers that Kansas needs filled, Lewison said.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn
8:33 pm: Spirits high at Kelly party
Alongside Attorney General candidate Chris Mann, democratic incumbent Patrick Kelly joined his watch party.
Early on in the night, the crowd's spirits are high, and everyone feels good about the Democratic nominees across the slate.
“We are very optimistic thus far,” Patricia Willer, Chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party said. “We have a strong democratic representation in both the county and state level, and we’re really proud of that.”
–Abby Moore @moore_abby
8:29 pm - Democratic state Sen. Ethan Carson speaks at Davids’ party; crowd grows as night unfolds
State Sen. Ethan Corson (D-Prarie Village) spoke about Davids’ campaign and how many in attendance here at the party have helped knock on doors, campaign and donated to Sharice Davids’ campaign. His speech also seemed hopeful.
“This group particularly endured an onslaught of negative ads, false ads – they may have been outspent, but they were never out-hustled and never out-worked,” Sen. Corson said.
The crowd has since become larger and more lively, with pop music playing in the background.
The Associated Press has reported 48 percent of votes in which Davids is leading with 61.5 percent and Amanda Adkins trailing with 36.9 percent.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
8:18 p.m: First reactions from GOP watch party in Topeka
The KSGOP election night watch party has begun to fill with cheering attendees after Chairman Mike Kuckelman took to the speaker’s stand.
“We're planning on making a lot of noise all night long,” he said.
Kuckelman thanked donors and volunteers for their time and effort in relation to campaigns. Mike Czinege, who was runner-up in the Overland Park mayor election last November, said he is hopeful this election will be a turning point for the state.
“Hopefully everyone will see that there is a new opportunity on the horizon for Kansas to free the state from some of the policies in the past,” he said. “And I feel good. I think people of Kansas see that there needs to be a change. And we've got the good candidates to do it.”
-Hannah Nystrom @hannah_nystrom
8:07 p.m: Moran wins reelection for Kansas Senate seat
With 14 percent of the vote, AP projects that incumbent Republican Jerry Moran will keep his seat for another six years, beating Democrat Mark Holland, the former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas.
7:24 p.m: Kelly’s party opens doors as Kansas polls close
Following Kansas’ polls closing at 7 p.m., attendees at incumbent governor Laura Kelly’s campaign party began to file in.
Guests seem excited as they wait in anticipation for election results to start rolling in.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn
7:22 PM - The Adkins campaign is hopeful for a win
As the polls close, Amanda Adkins’ campaign party is filling up. The event is lively; the room is filled with the sounds of a live saxophone player, and an artist across the room is painting a portrait of an eagle. Attendees are hoping for an Adkins win tonight and a red wave across the United States.
Valerie Craig, a donor to the Adkins campaign, says that Adkins has run a “very honest race” and supports Adkins because it’s time for change.
“We’ve gotta make some changes. This is ridiculous from where we were 22 months ago,” Craig said.
Results are expected soon. Polls closed just minutes ago.
–Jeannine Lopez @jeannine_lopez
7:14 pm - Davids party begins with excitement
Before her election night watch party, Representative Sharice Davids gave a speech to a crowd filled with those attending the party. The crowd responded to her lighthearted, hopeful remarks with applause and laughter. Davids recalled her journey to this night and all the campaigning she had done. The ambiance felt calm and exciting as the attendees mingled amongst one another, waiting for the watch party to begin. When the polls started to close in Kansas at 7 pm, the attendees filed in, and the party officially began.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
7:13 p.m.: Spirits high at Mann party in Lawrence
Morale is high at Democratic Attorney general candidate Chris Mann’s election night watch party as his team and supporters begin to trickle into Maceli’s Banquet Hall.
Cole Brown, a precinct worker for the Douglas County Democratic Party, is feeling confident in Mann’s campaign. Brown worked with Mann’s campaign, canvassing neighborhoods to find out what Douglas County voters wanted in their next attorney general. Brown said that he found that the voters he spoke with wanted someone who has experience with law enforcement and truly cares about public safety.
Chris Mann has based his campaign on his experience in law enforcement first as a police officer and then a prosecutor.
According to Brown, support for Mann runs deep in Lawrence.
“I think he’s got a really good, strong chance of getting elected because the whole town of Lawrence is going to be here to back him up,” Brown said.
–Brynna Burnett @BrynnaLynne24