The University Daily Kansan is attending Sharice Davids' and Amanda Adkins' watch parties. Follow along for updates.
9:05 p.m: Davids’ supporter speaks, continuing high morale at campaign party
Dawn Rattan, a member of Johnson County Community College’s Board of Trustees, expressed her support for Sharice Davids. In her speech, Rattan spoke to Davids’ persistence in backing the rights of everyone, as she ignited a sense of unity among the crowd.
“We’ve got her back and we’re sending her back to Congress tonight,” Rattan said.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
8:57 pm - Adkins’ party reacts to U.S. Sen. Moran’s re-election
The announcement that incumbent Jerry Moran has been re-elected receives wild applause.
Attendees continue to arrive, several donning “I Voted” stickers. Earlier, Marisel Walston, chair of the Johnson County Republican Party, spoke for a moment to thank donors and the crowd. Various preliminary results from across the country have been greeted with scattered applause and cheers.
With the announcement of Moran’s victory, anticipation is skyrocketing for more results.
–Jeannine Lopez @jeannine_lopez
8:29 pm - Democratic state Sen. Ethan Carson speaks at Davids’ party; crowd grows as night unfolds
State Sen. Ethan Corson (D-Prarie Village) spoke about Davids’ campaign and how many in attendance here at the party have helped knock on doors, campaign and donated to Sharice Davids’ campaign. His speech also seemed hopeful.
“This group particularly endured an onslaught of negative ads, false ads – they may have been outspent, but they were never out-hustled and never out-worked,” Sen. Corson said.
The crowd has since become larger and more lively, with pop music playing in the background.
The Associated Press has reported 48% of votes in which Davids is leading with 61.5% and Amanda Adkins trailing with 36.9%.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
7:22 PM - The Adkins campaign is hopeful for a win
As the polls close, Amanda Adkins’ campaign party is filling up. The event is lively; the room is filled with the sounds of a live saxophone player, and an artist across the room is painting a portrait of an eagle. Attendees are hoping for an Adkins win tonight and a red wave across the United States.
Valerie Craig, a donor to the Adkins campaign, says that Adkins has run a “very honest race” and supports Adkins because it’s time for change.
“We’ve gotta make some changes. This is ridiculous from where we were 22 months ago,” Craig said.
Results are expected soon. Polls closed just minutes ago.
–Jeannine Lopez @jeannine_lopez
7:14 pm - The Davids party begins with excitement
Before her election night watch party, Representative Sharice Davids gave a speech to a crowd filled with those attending the party. The crowd responded to her lighthearted, hopeful remarks with applause and laughter. Davids recalled her journey to this night and all the campaigning she had done. The ambiance felt calm and exciting as the attendees mingled amongst one another, waiting for the watch party to begin. When the polls started to close in Kansas at 7 pm, the attendees filed in, and the party officially began.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu