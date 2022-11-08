The Kansan is at candidate Chris Mann's watch party in Lawrence, as well as the GOP watch party in Topeka for all Republican statewide candidates.
8:47 p.m: Douglas County Democratic Party feeling “bold and blue”
Although it is too early in the night to make projections for the Attorney General race, Patricia Willer, chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, is feeling “bold and blue” tonight as she brought Damien Gilbert, political director of the Douglas County Democratic Party on stage to share early results.
Gilbert shared that even the reddest of counties, such as Phillips County, will vote to retain Kansas's Supreme Court justices. News like this has emboldened the Douglas County Democratic Party.
Gilbert also shared the advanced ballot results from Douglas County, which Chris Mann has won by 84 percent. There were 21,000 early voters in Douglas County, 61 percent of which were cast by Democrats.
“I haven’t seen a single sign that is discouraging for Laura Kelly or Chris Mann,” Gilbert said.
Although the Attorney General race is nowhere near finished, attendees of Chris Mann’s watch party remain supportive and excited for all of the Democrats on the ballot as Douglas County Democrat Chair Patricia Willer yelled “Can Laura Kelly hold on?” to which the crowd of the watch party replied, “yes she can!”
8:18 p.m: First reactions from GOP watch party in Topeka
The KSGOP election night watch party has begun to fill with cheering attendees after Chairman Mike Kuckelman took to the speaker’s stand.
“We're planning on making a lot of noise all night long,” he said.
Kuckelman thanked donors and volunteers for their time and effort in relation to campaigns. Mike Czinege, who was runner-up in the Overland Park mayor election last November, said he is hopeful this election will be a turning point for the state.
“Hopefully everyone will see that there is a new opportunity on the horizon for Kansas to free the state from some of the policies in the past,” he said. “And I feel good. I think people of Kansas see that there needs to be a change. And we've got the good candidates to do it.”
-Hannah Nystrom @hannah_nystrom
7:13 p.m.: Spirits high at Mann party in Lawrence
Morale is high at Democratic Attorney general candidate Chris Mann’s election night watch party as his team and supporters begin to trickle into Maceli’s Banquet Hall.
Cole Brown, a precinct worker for the Douglas County Democratic Party, is feeling confident in Mann’s campaign. Brown worked with Mann’s campaign, canvassing neighborhoods to find out what Douglas County voters wanted in their next attorney general. Brown said that he found that the voters he spoke with wanted someone who has experience with law enforcement and truly cares about public safety.
Chris Mann has based his campaign on his experience in law enforcement first as a police officer and then a prosecutor.
According to Brown, support for Mann runs deep in Lawrence.
“I think he’s got a really good, strong chance of getting elected because the whole town of Lawrence is going to be here to back him up,” Brown said.
–Brynna Burnett @BrynnaLynne24