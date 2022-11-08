The University Daily Kansan is at Laura Kelly's watch party as well as the GOP watch party for all Republican statewide candidates.
8:44 p.m: Guests at Kelly's watch party delighted at her early lead
Guests at Gov. Laura Kelly’s campaign party are delighted to see that Kelly is currently in the lead.
Although only 15 percent of votes are in, Kelly is leading at 60 percent as Attorney General Derek Schmidt, her Republican opponent, follows at 37 percent. Dennis Pyle, independent candidate, and Seth Cordell, Libertarian candidate, are both sitting around 1 percent.
Katrina Lewison, a former school board member from Manhattan, Kansas, was prompted to join Kelly’s campaign team due to the importance that public education holds for her. Lewison believes that Kelly has been supportive of education over the last four years and that she will continue to work for education, if she is re-elected.
“Laura Kelly is the education governor,” Lewison said. “[Last election], she promised voters that she would fully fund our public education system, and she has done that.”
By Kelly funding Kansas’ education system and building a strong education system, it leads to students attending universities and filling the careers that Kansas needs filled, Lewison said.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn
8:18 p.m: First reactions from GOP watch party in Topeka
The KSGOP election night watch party has begun to fill with cheering attendees after Chairman Mike Kuckelman took to the speaker’s stand.
“We're planning on making a lot of noise all night long,” he said.
Kuckelman thanked donors and volunteers for their time and effort in relation to campaigns. Mike Czinege, who was runner-up in the Overland Park mayor election last November, said he is hopeful this election will be a turning point for the state.
“Hopefully everyone will see that there is a new opportunity on the horizon for Kansas to free the state from some of the policies in the past,” he said. “And I feel good. I think people of Kansas see that there needs to be a change. And we've got the good candidates to do it.”
-Hannah Nystrom @hannah_nystrom
7:24: Kelly’s party opens doors as Kansas polls close
Following Kansas’ polls closing at 7 p.m., attendees at incumbent governor Laura Kelly’s campaign party began to file in.
Guests seem excited as they wait in anticipation for election results to start rolling in.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn