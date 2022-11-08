The Kansan is at candidate Chris Mann's watch party in Lawrence, as well as the GOP watch party in Topeka for all Republican statewide candidates.
9:52 a.m: Race called for Kobach
Winning 51.2 percent of the vote with 95 percent of the votes in, the Associated Press called the race for Republican Kris Kobach, defeating Democrat Chris Mann.
12:22 a.m: Kobach declares victory in AG race, governor's race not called yet
At 11:55 p.m. the KS GOP declared Kris Kobach as the next attorney general. Kobach is currently leading by over 14,000 votes. Although, the race has not been officially called with 14 percent of the votes still to be counted.
“I don't care who you are or where you come from. You gotta love a comeback story,” Kobach said.
The race for governor was not called before the watch party. Incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly is leading Republican candidate Derek Schmidt by over 22,000 votes with 13 percent of votes to be counted.
“We will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to get the final verdict. We will get to that as soon as we can,” Schmidt said, ending the KS GOP party for the night.
12 a.m: Attorney General race deemed too close to call
Patricia Willer, the Douglas County Democratic Party chair, ended the Chris Mann election night watch party at 11:25 P.M. tonight.
Mann released a statement after the Kansas Attorney general was deemed “too close to call.”
“We’ll continue to watch closely as votes come in and are counted in counties across the state. We’ll make sure that every vote is counted. And we will make sure Kris Kobach follows the rules,” Mann said.
The few partygoers that remained at Maceli’s Banquet Hall for the watch party left exhausted but remained optimistic for the Attorney general race.
11:01 p.m: Chris Mann's lead evaporates in late hours.
Attendees of Democrat Chris Mann’s election night watch party are monitoring the Attorney General race closely as Mann’s lead over his opponent Kris Kobach has evaporated.
“It is going to be razor thin between Chris Mann and Kris Kobach,” Damien Gilbert, political director of the Douglas County Democratic Party, said.
As the night continues, the crowd at Mann’s watch party has steadily depleted. Morale among those who remain at the party has begun to deplete.
According to the Kansas Secretary of State website, Mann has fallen behind his opponent, Republican Kris Kobach.
9:24 p.m: Democrats Remain Supportive at Chris Mann Watch Party
As more returns for the Attorney general race trickle in, the atmosphere at Democrat Chris Mann’s election night watch party remains supportive and optimistic as Mann is up 56 percent to 44 percent against Kris Kobach according to Damien Gilbert, political director of the Douglas County Democratic Party.
Although the night is far from over, there are many Democrats in attendance at Mann’s party. District 10 Representative, Christina Haswood is at Mann’s party tonight. She spoke to the crowd thanking them for their hard work supporting Kansas Democrats.
State Rep. Barbara Ballard (D-Lawrence) made an appearance at Mann’s watch party after a long day of “getting out the vote” at KU before heading to Topeka to support other Democratic candidates.
“We have younger people who are interested in leading in the political arena…They are not afraid of it,” Ballard said.
8:47 p.m: Douglas County Democratic Party feeling “bold and blue”
Although it is too early in the night to make projections for the Attorney General race, Patricia Willer, chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, is feeling “bold and blue” tonight as she brought Damien Gilbert, political director of the Douglas County Democratic Party on stage to share early results.
Gilbert shared that even the reddest of counties, such as Phillips County, will vote to retain Kansas's Supreme Court justices. News like this has emboldened the Douglas County Democratic Party.
Gilbert also shared the advanced ballot results from Douglas County, which Chris Mann has won by 84 percent. There were 21,000 early voters in Douglas County, 61 percent of which were cast by Democrats.
“I haven’t seen a single sign that is discouraging for Laura Kelly or Chris Mann,” Gilbert said.
Although the Attorney General race is nowhere near finished, attendees of Chris Mann’s watch party remain supportive and excited for all of the Democrats on the ballot as Douglas County Democrat Chair Patricia Willer yelled “Can Laura Kelly hold on?” to which the crowd of the watch party replied, “yes she can!”
8:18 p.m: First reactions from GOP watch party in Topeka
The KSGOP election night watch party has begun to fill with cheering attendees after Chairman Mike Kuckelman took to the speaker’s stand.
“We're planning on making a lot of noise all night long,” he said.
Kuckelman thanked donors and volunteers for their time and effort in relation to campaigns. Mike Czinege, who was runner-up in the Overland Park mayor election last November, said he is hopeful this election will be a turning point for the state.
“Hopefully everyone will see that there is a new opportunity on the horizon for Kansas to free the state from some of the policies in the past,” he said. “And I feel good. I think people of Kansas see that there needs to be a change. And we've got the good candidates to do it.”
7:13 p.m.: Spirits high at Mann party in Lawrence
Morale is high at Democratic Attorney general candidate Chris Mann’s election night watch party as his team and supporters begin to trickle into Maceli’s Banquet Hall.
Cole Brown, a precinct worker for the Douglas County Democratic Party, is feeling confident in Mann’s campaign. Brown worked with Mann’s campaign, canvassing neighborhoods to find out what Douglas County voters wanted in their next attorney general. Brown said that he found that the voters he spoke with wanted someone who has experience with law enforcement and truly cares about public safety.
Chris Mann has based his campaign on his experience in law enforcement first as a police officer and then a prosecutor.
According to Brown, support for Mann runs deep in Lawrence.
“I think he’s got a really good, strong chance of getting elected because the whole town of Lawrence is going to be here to back him up,” Brown said.
