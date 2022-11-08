The University Daily Kansan is at Laura Kelly's watch party as well as the GOP watch party for all Republican statewide candidates.
12:22 a.m: Kobach declares victory in AG race, governor's race not called yet
At 11:55 p.m. the KS GOP declared Kris Kobach as next attorney general. Kobach is currently leading by over 14,000 votes. Although, the race has not been officially called with 14 percent of the votes still to be counted.
“I don't care who you are or where you come from. You gotta love a comeback story,” Kobach said.
The race for governor was not called before the watch party. Incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly is leading Republican candidate Derek Schmidt by over 22,000 votes with 13 percent of votes to be counted.
“We will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer to get the final verdict. We will get to that as soon as we can,” Schmidt said, ending the KS GOP party for the night.
--Hannah Nystrom @hannah_nystrom
12:22 p.m: Laura Kelly arrives
Despite the prior tiredness of the crowd, the room's energy was reinvigorated as incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly made her entrance into her campaign party at 12:01 a.m.
Kelly, along with David Toland and her family, took the stage as guests held signs and applauded.
“I want to thank all of you who are here,” Kelly said. “We feel really good about where things are.”
Kelly shares that she is optimistic that she will win the race, although results have yet to be announced.
“I believe once [the votes] are counted, we will win,” Kelly said. “Kansas voted for strong schools, for economic growth, to balance the budgets, and yes, they voted for a woman’s right to make her own [choice].”
As Kelly’s speech wrapped up, guests chanted “Laura, Laura, Laura!” while waving her campaign posters.
“I wish we could celebrate tonight, but we will celebrate tomorrow,” Laura said, bringing an end to her election night party.
Election results are still not final, although Kelly is 2.3 percent ahead of her Republican opponent, Derek Schmidt.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn
11:56 p.m: Katrina Lewison addresses party
At 11:23 p.m., Katrina Lewison, former school board member from Manhattan, came to the stage to encourage guests to continue supporting incumbent governor Laura Kelly as they wait for the final results to roll in.
Although the party started at 7:00 p.m., Kelly has yet to make an appearance amongst her guests. Kelly is expected to make an appearance shortly.
Lewison took the stage to tell attendees that although they may be tired, there is still much to anticipate.
“Thanks for sticking with us here, and just keep those Governor Kelly signs ready because we’re going to cheer when the results are clear,” Lewison said.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn
11:06 p.m: Laura Kelly has yet to make an appearance at her campaign party
Although some guests are leaving, many have stayed in anticipation of seeing Kelly speak and hoping to see progression in the polls.
With 89 percent of votes in, Kelly is still in the lead at 50 percent, with Derek Schmidt following closely behind at 47 percent.
It is unclear and cannot yet be predicted who will win this race since Kelly and Schmidt are neck and neck.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn
9:52 p.m: Schmidt's Chautauqua county campaign managers drive three hours to watch party
For Dick and Nita Jones, the three-hour drive from Chautauqua county was worth it to attend the watch party. The couple has been Derek Schmidt’s campaign managers for their county for 21 years throughout his various campaigns.
“We are a small county. We're only about 4,500 in the whole county,” Nita Jones said. “But, small numbers, if you have enough of those small numbers, it counts.”
Over 70% of votes have been counted for the governor race. Currently, incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly is leading the race by about 50,000 votes.
The Jones’ said the character of Schmidt is the reason they have been involved in his campaign for over two decades.
Over 70% of votes are in for the attorney general election with Chris Mann leading the race by a margin of about 30,000 votes.
--Hannah Nystrom @hannah_nystrom
9:46 p.m: Morale is high after David Toland made his grand entrance to the campaign party and gave a speech to the guests
As Toland was introduced, the guests roared with cheers and applause. Toland thanked the guests and his family for supporting himself and Laura Kelly throughout this campaign.
“We could not do this without you, and the governor and I, and our whole team, are so grateful,” Toland said.
Toland took time to reflect on Kelly's past four years of maintaining office and said that Kelly originally ran for governor in hopes to “steady the ship.”
“We can all agree that not only did Governor Kelly steady the ship, but she has sailed us to a new era of strength, a new era of bipartisanship [and] a new era of prosperity for the next generation,” Toland said.
Toland touted campaign points, including the record-breaking business investments of over 14 billion dollars that they have brought to Kansas.
Toland ended his speech by mentioning the polls and his gratitude for everyone that has contributed to the campaign.
“The polls have been neck and neck from the very beginning,” Toland said. “If you are one of the thousands of volunteers that have knocked doors and made phone calls…thank you, because of you, Kansas is ready to make history again tonight.”
Toland’s speech increased excitement in many of the guests, shown through their constant clapping and cheering as he exited.
Kelly shows to still be in the lead at 52.5 percent. However, Schmidt is not falling too far behind, sitting at 44.6 percent.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn
8:44 p.m: Guests at Kelly's watch party delighted at her early lead
Guests at Gov. Laura Kelly’s campaign party are delighted to see that Kelly is currently in the lead.
Although only 15 percent of votes are in, Kelly is leading at 60 percent as Attorney General Derek Schmidt, her Republican opponent, follows at 37 percent. Dennis Pyle, independent candidate, and Seth Cordell, Libertarian candidate, are both sitting around 1 percent.
Katrina Lewison, a former school board member from Manhattan, Kansas, was prompted to join Kelly’s campaign team due to the importance that public education holds for her. Lewison believes that Kelly has been supportive of education over the last four years and that she will continue to work for education, if she is re-elected.
“Laura Kelly is the education governor,” Lewison said. “[Last election], she promised voters that she would fully fund our public education system, and she has done that.”
By Kelly funding Kansas’ education system and building a strong education system, it leads to students attending universities and filling the careers that Kansas needs filled, Lewison said.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn
8:18 p.m: First reactions from GOP watch party in Topeka
The KSGOP election night watch party has begun to fill with cheering attendees after Chairman Mike Kuckelman took to the speaker’s stand.
“We're planning on making a lot of noise all night long,” he said.
Kuckelman thanked donors and volunteers for their time and effort in relation to campaigns. Mike Czinege, who was runner-up in the Overland Park mayor election last November, said he is hopeful this election will be a turning point for the state.
“Hopefully everyone will see that there is a new opportunity on the horizon for Kansas to free the state from some of the policies in the past,” he said. “And I feel good. I think people of Kansas see that there needs to be a change. And we've got the good candidates to do it.”
-Hannah Nystrom @hannah_nystrom
7:24 p.m: Kelly’s party opens doors as Kansas polls close
Following Kansas’ polls closing at 7 p.m., attendees at incumbent governor Laura Kelly’s campaign party began to file in.
Guests seem excited as they wait in anticipation for election results to start rolling in.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn