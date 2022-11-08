The University Daily Kansan is covering several key races in Kansas, with correspondents at several locations across the state. Follow along here for updates from all races, or focus on certain races also on our website.
9:05 p.m: Davids’ supporter speaks, continuing high morale at campaign party
Dawn Rattan, a member of Johnson County Community College’s Board of Trustees, expressed her support for Sharice Davids. In her speech, Rattan spoke to Davids’ persistence in backing the rights of everyone, as she ignited a sense of unity among the crowd.
“We’ve got her back and we’re sending her back to Congress tonight,” Rattan said.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
8:47 p.m: Douglas County Democratic Party feeling “bold and blue”
Although it is too early in the night to make projections for the Attorney General race, Patricia Willer, chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, is feeling “bold and blue” tonight as she brought Damien Gilbert, political director of the Douglas County Democratic Party on stage to share early results.
Gilbert shared that even the reddest of counties, such as Phillips County, will vote to retain Kansas's Supreme Court justices. News like this has emboldened the Douglas County Democratic Party.
Gilbert also shared the advanced ballot results from Douglas County, which Chris Mann has won by 84 percent. There were 21,000 early voters in Douglas County, 61 percent of which were cast by Democrats.
“I haven’t seen a single sign that is discouraging for Laura Kelly or Chris Mann,” Gilbert said.
Although the Attorney General race is nowhere near finished, attendees of Chris Mann’s watch party remain supportive and excited for all of the Democrats on the ballot as Douglas County Democrat Chair Patricia Willer yelled “Can Laura Kelly hold on?” to which the crowd of the watch party replied, “yes she can!”
8:44 p.m: Guests at Kelly's watch party delighted at her early lead
Guests at Gov. Laura Kelly’s campaign party are delighted to see that Kelly is currently in the lead.
Although only 15 percent of votes are in, Kelly is leading at 60 percent as Attorney General Derek Schmidt, her Republican opponent, follows at 37 percent. Dennis Pyle, independent candidate, and Seth Cordell, Libertarian candidate, are both sitting around 1 percent.
Katrina Lewison, a former school board member from Manhattan, Kansas, was prompted to join Kelly’s campaign team due to the importance that public education holds for her. Lewison believes that Kelly has been supportive of education over the last four years and that she will continue to work for education, if she is re-elected.
“Laura Kelly is the education governor,” Lewison said. “[Last election], she promised voters that she would fully fund our public education system, and she has done that.”
By Kelly funding Kansas’ education system and building a strong education system, it leads to students attending universities and filling the careers that Kansas needs filled, Lewison said.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn
8:29 pm - Democratic state Sen. Ethan Carson speaks at Davids’ party; crowd grows as night unfolds
State Sen. Ethan Corson (D-Prarie Village) spoke about Davids’ campaign and how many in attendance here at the party have helped knock on doors, campaign and donated to Sharice Davids’ campaign. His speech also seemed hopeful.
“This group particularly endured an onslaught of negative ads, false ads – they may have been outspent, but they were never out-hustled and never out-worked,” Sen. Corson said.
The crowd has since become larger and more lively, with pop music playing in the background.
The Associated Press has reported 48% of votes in which Davids is leading with 61.5% and Amanda Adkins trailing with 36.9%.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
8:18 p.m: First reactions from GOP watch party in Topeka
The KSGOP election night watch party has begun to fill with cheering attendees after Chairman Mike Kuckelman took to the speaker’s stand.
“We're planning on making a lot of noise all night long,” he said.
Kuckelman thanked donors and volunteers for their time and effort in relation to campaigns. Mike Czinege, who was runner-up in the Overland Park mayor election last November, said he is hopeful this election will be a turning point for the state.
“Hopefully everyone will see that there is a new opportunity on the horizon for Kansas to free the state from some of the policies in the past,” he said. “And I feel good. I think people of Kansas see that there needs to be a change. And we've got the good candidates to do it.”
-Hannah Nystrom @hannah_nystrom
8:07 p.m: Moran wins reelection for Kansas Senate seat
With 14% of the vote, AP projects that incumbent Republican Jerry Moran will keep his seat for another six years, beating Democrat Mark Holland, the former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas.
7:24 p.m: Kelly’s party opens doors as Kansas polls close
Following Kansas’ polls closing at 7 p.m., attendees at incumbent governor Laura Kelly’s campaign party began to file in.
Guests seem excited as they wait in anticipation for election results to start rolling in.
–Ryn Drummond @drummondryn
7:22 PM - The Adkins campaign is hopeful for a win
As the polls close, Amanda Adkins’ campaign party is filling up. The event is lively; the room is filled with the sounds of a live saxophone player, and an artist across the room is painting a portrait of an eagle. Attendees are hoping for an Adkins win tonight and a red wave across the United States.
Valerie Craig, a donor to the Adkins campaign, says that Adkins has run a “very honest race” and supports Adkins because it’s time for change.
“We’ve gotta make some changes. This is ridiculous from where we were 22 months ago,” Craig said.
Results are expected soon. Polls closed just minutes ago.
–Jeannine Lopez @jeannine_lopez
7:14 pm - Davids party begins with excitement
Before her election night watch party, Representative Sharice Davids gave a speech to a crowd filled with those attending the party. The crowd responded to her lighthearted, hopeful remarks with applause and laughter. Davids recalled her journey to this night and all the campaigning she had done. The ambiance felt calm and exciting as the attendees mingled amongst one another, waiting for the watch party to begin. When the polls started to close in Kansas at 7 pm, the attendees filed in, and the party officially began.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
7:13 p.m.: Spirits high at Mann party in Lawrence
Morale is high at Democratic Attorney general candidate Chris Mann’s election night watch party as his team and supporters begin to trickle into Maceli’s Banquet Hall.
Cole Brown, a precinct worker for the Douglas County Democratic Party, is feeling confident in Mann’s campaign. Brown worked with Mann’s campaign, canvassing neighborhoods to find out what Douglas County voters wanted in their next attorney general. Brown said that he found that the voters he spoke with wanted someone who has experience with law enforcement and truly cares about public safety.
Chris Mann has based his campaign on his experience in law enforcement first as a police officer and then a prosecutor.
According to Brown, support for Mann runs deep in Lawrence.
“I think he’s got a really good, strong chance of getting elected because the whole town of Lawrence is going to be here to back him up,” Brown said.
–Brynna Burnett @BrynnaLynne24