10:34 p.m: Douglas County Commission call in favor of Patrick Kelly
With all precincts reporting in Douglas County, the University Daily Kansan can call that Democrat Patrick Kelly has won reelection to the Douglas County Commission, beating out Republican Justin Spiehs and Libertarian Steve Jacob.
-Matthew Petillo @mpetilloks
10:19 p.m: Patrick Kelly claims win for Douglas County Commission seat
Democrat Patrick Kelly claimed victory as Douglas County Commisioner. He beat Republican Justin Spiehs and Libertarian Steve Jacob by over 65 percentage points.
“The community has put their trust in me for the past four years and I think it’s really hard to get re-elected these days,” Kelly said. “It confirms the leadership I have provided for Douglas County is the leadership the community wants.”
Kelly says that with a packed agenda, the first move for the county is the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County. He also looks forward to how the results of the possible change of three commissioners to five commissioners will play out.
–Abby Moore @moore_abby
9:38 p.m: Patrick Kelly's lead holds
As the night continues, Democrat Patrick Kelly holds on to a large lead against Republican Justin Spiehs and Libertarian Steve Jacob.
Many guests feel very good about Kelly in the race. They stay strong to the belief that Spiehs and Jacobs will keep the lower percentages.
“I feel good as to where Kelly is in the race,” Jackie Davis, an attendee, said. “I am worried though about the rhetoric Spiehs is pushing. He truly just ignores how people are feeling.”
Kelly leads with 82.57 percent of the votes whereas Spiehs falls behind at 13.42 percent and Jacob and 3.76 percent.
–Abby Moore @moore_abby
8:33 pm: Spirits high at Kelly party
Alongside Attorney General candidate Chris Mann, democratic incumbent Patrick Kelly joined his watch party.
Early on in the night, the crowd's spirits are high, and everyone feels good about the Democratic nominees across the slate.
“We are very optimistic thus far,” Patricia Willer, Chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party said. “We have a strong democratic representation in both the county and state level, and we’re really proud of that.”
–Abby Moore @moore_abby