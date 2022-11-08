The University Daily Kansan is attending Sharice Davids' and Amanda Adkins' watch parties. Follow along for updates.
Coverage for this race has ended. See the other races the Kansan is covering here.
10:56 p.m: Sharice Davids celebrates win
As Sharice Davids walked up the platform to deliver her victory speech, the crowd burst into thunderous applause and cheers. Dark blue signs reading “Sharice Davids” were held in the air in celebration.
In her celebratory speech, Davids commented on her future plans as representative of Kansas’ 3rd district. Additionally, she reassured her supporters that she would, in fact, be a representative leader for them and that, amid polarizing politics, she would support the rights of her supporters.
The night ended on a high note, with high energy coursing through the room and lively music following the victory speech.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
10:27 p.m: Amanda Adkins addresses supporters
Amanda Adkins made her first appearance of the night to assure supporters that regardless of the outcome of the race, she was thankful to have been the Republican congressional candidate for District 3.
“As you all know, in a race that was unbelievably negative, I can say, on behalf of myself and my family, my wonderful team… that in everything we have done, we have been intellectually honest, we have been loving, we have been kind, and we absolutely have been focused on the people of this district and the importance of public service,” Adkins said.
She thanked supporters and made sure to guarantee the continuation of the fight against the issues her campaign focused on.
“You all have been unbelievable, optimistic and compassionate warriors, and candidly, in the face of a country right now that is just on fire folks, regardless of what happens tonight, we have real problems in this country that remain unsolved,” Adkins said. “They remain unsolved, and those of us that are believers, those of us who build and seek to solve problems in this country, have to carry forward.”
The Associated Press has called the race for incumbent Democrat Sharice Davids.
–Jeannine Lopez @jeannine_lopez
10:26 p.m: Davids wins re-election for KS-03
During Sharice Davids’ campaign manager’s speech, it was projected by The Associated Press that Sharice Davids had won reelection to Kansas Congressional District 3. Cheers erupted from the crowd, and many remain optimistic that Davids will be a great representative for a competitive district in Kansas.
Judy Carter, an attendee who was elated that Davids was projected to win, shared these sentiments.
“I am hopeful that the democrats will hold the senate and the house,” Carter said. “The percentages say she’s ahead and it will be great if it stays ahead.”
The AP confirmed Davids’ re-election at 10:06 p.m.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
9:29 pm - Adkins party in holding position as wait for results continues
With a lull in announcements, attendees continue to mull over their candidates’ prospects.
Neil Melton, an entrepreneur from Prairie Village, says that he’s hopeful that Adkins will win, but the polls don’t tell the whole story.
“We’re still waiting on a lot of results. Early voting totals came in, and we expected those to favor our Democrat opponents,” Melton said. “I may not even agree with Amanda Adkins on everything 100 percent, but I know she’s somebody that I can trust who will be honest and who will take a stand for issues that I care about.”
Preliminary results have dampened the spirits of other attendees. Retired teacher Barbara Ramsey is not optimistic about Adkins’s chances.
“We walked on her campaign, and I’m hoping she wins, but by now, it’s not looking, it’s not looking real positive,” Ramsey said.
The Associated Press has reported 69 percent of the votes thus far, with Davids leading over Adkins with 56.4 percent of the vote compared to Adkins’ 41.6 percent.
–Jeannine Lopez @jeannine_lopez
9:05 PM - Davids’ supporter speaks, continuing high morale at campaign party
Dawn Rattan, a member of Johnson County Community College’s Board of Trustees, expressed her support for Sharice Davids. In her speech, Rattan spoke to Davids’ persistence in backing the rights of everyone, as she ignited a sense of unity among the crowd.
“We’ve got her back and we’re sending her back to Congress tonight,” Rattan said.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
8:57 PM - Adkins’ party reacts to U.S. Sen. Moran’s re-election
The announcement that incumbent Jerry Moran has been re-elected receives wild applause.
Attendees continue to arrive, several donning “I Voted” stickers. Earlier, Marisel Walston, chair of the Johnson County Republican Party, spoke for a moment to thank donors and the crowd. Various preliminary results from across the country have been greeted with scattered applause and cheers.
With the announcement of Moran’s victory, anticipation is skyrocketing for more results.
–Jeannine Lopez @jeannine_lopez
8:29 PM - Democratic state Sen. Ethan Carson speaks at Davids’ party; crowd grows as night unfolds
State Sen. Ethan Corson (D-Prarie Village) spoke about Davids’ campaign and how many in attendance here at the party have helped knock on doors, campaign and donated to Sharice Davids’ campaign. His speech also seemed hopeful.
“This group particularly endured an onslaught of negative ads, false ads – they may have been outspent, but they were never out-hustled and never out-worked,” Sen. Corson said.
The crowd has since become larger and more lively, with pop music playing in the background.
The Associated Press has reported 48 percent of votes in which Davids is leading with 61.5 percent and Amanda Adkins trailing with 36.9 percent.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu
7:22 PM - The Adkins campaign is hopeful for a win
As the polls close, Amanda Adkins’ campaign party is filling up. The event is lively; the room is filled with the sounds of a live saxophone player, and an artist across the room is painting a portrait of an eagle. Attendees are hoping for an Adkins win tonight and a red wave across the United States.
Valerie Craig, a donor to the Adkins campaign, says that Adkins has run a “very honest race” and supports Adkins because it’s time for change.
“We’ve gotta make some changes. This is ridiculous from where we were 22 months ago,” Craig said.
Results are expected soon. Polls closed just minutes ago.
–Jeannine Lopez @jeannine_lopez
7:14 PM - The Davids party begins with excitement
Before her election night watch party, Representative Sharice Davids gave a speech to a crowd filled with those attending the party. The crowd responded to her lighthearted, hopeful remarks with applause and laughter. Davids recalled her journey to this night and all the campaigning she had done. The ambiance felt calm and exciting as the attendees mingled amongst one another, waiting for the watch party to begin. When the polls started to close in Kansas at 7 pm, the attendees filed in, and the party officially began.
–Bhavya Gupta @bhavygu