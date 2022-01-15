As the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent in the Lawrence area, Lawrence Memorial Hospital reported challenges in testing, as well as confusion over COVID-19 symptoms, in a community update on Jan. 14.
“I'm seeing negative rapid tests, and then two to three days later the same patient tests positive on a PCR test,” said Dr. Ashley Bloom, a family medicine physician at LMH Health's East Heights Family Care.
LMH is facing cases where some patients test negative while others test positive within the same family, according to the community update.
“In those instances, I am telling families to assume they are all positive if they are having symptoms, even if their rapid tests read negative,” Bloom said.
Bloom said that loss of sense of taste or smell continues to be a red flag when it comes to COVID-19. Beyond that, symptoms are still a mix of what she's been seeing all along: fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough and nausea.
While symptoms among vaccinated and boosted patients continue to be mild, LMH still stressed the importance of testing.
“It’s important to remember that while some patients may experience only a mild case, the people they inadvertently expose might not be so lucky. That’s why testing is still vital, even as it presents some challenges,” LMH said in the community update.
Guidance from LMH for returning KU students
In a statement to the Kansan, LMH advised KU students to follow the same measures that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic: wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding large gatherings wherever possible.
Addressing out of state students, LMH said, “Providers at LMH Health are encouraging patients to be mindful of symptoms. What might seem to be a cold or allergies could in fact be COVID, so if you feel ill, it’s important to test.”
LMH said it’s too soon to predict the challenges that Omicron may present.
“We continue to learn more about COVID and its variants, and our providers are taking note of the shifts they’re seeing,” LMH said.
As for the reliability of at-home testing, PCR testing is the “gold standard” in COVID-19 testing, according to LMH.
The statement added that KU students play an important role in protecting the Lawrence community by adhering to safety measures.
“Staying at home as much as possible and wearing a mask when you do go out will go a long way in ensuring our friends and neighbors stay healthy and healthcare resources will be available for all when and where they are needed,” LMH said.