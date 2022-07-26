With midterms right around the corner, young people involved in politics, like KU sophomore Donnavan Dillon, have only increased their efforts.
Young people are at the forefront of many of these campaigns, including in Lawrence. Dillon works for Rep. Christina Haswood as her finance director helping as she readies for midterms.
One might study Dillon’s path to political involvement to learn how young people can become more engaged. He said he used to be shy, but decided to socially branch out and become involved in different groups, including political ones, in middle school.
“That opened my eyes to a lot of different issues that affected the people and groups I cared about,” Dillon said. “That really picked up in high school when more of my friends were involved in politics, and I interned with some Congress campaigns, some local campaigns.”
Haswood will not face an opponent in November, so her staff has refocused their efforts on ensuring the Value Them Both amendment does not pass in the Aug. 2 primaries. Dillon also works with Loud Light and an off-shoot pro-abortion rights group, Vote Neigh.
“The upcoming amendment has drastically changed the shape of my work,” Dillon said. “It’s taken up a lot more time, but I’m glad to be doing it because it’s important work. It’s extremely important to get youth out to the polls on Aug. 2.”
The primaries are about one week away, and Kansas voters will have the opportunity to vote on a historic issue — the Value Them Both amendment. If passed, the amendment would alter the state constitution, government funding for abortion and the right to an abortion.
While not a presidential election year, the biggest issue in November will be the governor’s race. Following the primary election, incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly will likely face off against the leading Republican in the race, Derek Schmidt.
This election could have more extreme consequences — depending on the outcome of the amendment vote. If Kelly is reelected, she could have a prominent role to play in preserving abortion rights if the amendment does pass.
Kenna McNally, who will study strategic communications and public policy at KU in the fall, said she values Haswood’s approach to hiring young people. Most of Haswood’s team is under 22, something McNally said other politicians took notice of during a recent conference in Wichita.
“They were all very surprised by the number of interns she has as well as how young we all are, and the fact that she pays us,” McNally said. “The way Christina treats us is definitely not the norm, unfortunately.”
McNally says her position with the Haswood campaign allows her to follow her passion of voter engagement.
“I’m making sure all people, regardless of their personal beliefs, know how to vote, when to vote and how to get registered,” McNally said.
What else will be voted on in Kansas
In the state’s 3rd district, Democrat Rep. Sharice Davids will run against Republican Amanda Adkins, who is expected to win her primary. Davids will no longer have the liberal stronghold of Lawrence to rely on, due to redistricting this past year.
Lawrence now falls in KS-01, which Republican Rep. Tracey Mann currently serves. James Beard, a teacher from Garden City, is Mann’s Democrat opponent.
Other local races will occur in Lawrence and Douglas County, and the Kansan will publish a voter’s guide as the election nears.
Turnout can vary year to year — voter engagement plays a role
In 2020, 50% of those aged 18 to 29 voted in the national election, up from 39% in 2016, according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.
Historically, midterm elections turnout far less voters than general ones, and Fair Vote found that in the past few decades, 60% of those eligible to vote in the U.S. participate in general elections, while only 40% vote in midterms. But, in 2018, there was the highest voter turnout for a midterm in over a century.
After a wide range of protests this summer, one might assume that this turnout would only increase more. However, this will largely depend on how candidates choose to engage young people.
On Saturday, the Johnson County Young Democrats held Building Youth Power, an event to engage younger voters with those running for office.
Various local candidates spoke to the crowd, including Mike Kelly, who’s running for chair of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners. Kelly said it’s extremely important that young people get out to vote and even run in elections themselves.
“There have been people [in office] for decades and decades,” Kelly said.”There are senators who are making decisions on cybersecurity law, but you need to help them open their emails.”
JJ Briscoe, president of JoCo Young Democrats, said he’s seen young people become more engaged with politics on social media, but sharing a post to spread awareness about an issue on Instagram can only go so far.
Briscoe said he hopes the Value Them Both amendment will be a turning point for young Kansans.
“I feel like the [losing the right to] abortion should be something that finally motivates people,” Briscoe said. “This is so new for us. We’ll see if people vote.”
How to get involved
Paige Harding has worked for the Kansas Republican Party for about two years and started getting involved while she was a student at KU.
She said she was always politically involved while living in her hometown of Dodge City, but attending college only increased her interest. However, political activism does come with a cost, says Harding.
“Especially during the height of campaign season, my friends would be going out to the bars, having fun, and I would either be working or sleeping because I was so exhausted from working,” Harding said. “It definitely pays off, and no two days are the same, which is what I really love about the work.”
To follow Harding's steps, there’s no shortage of ways for students to get involved in the political process.
Dillon said KU and the Lawrence community have great groups that students can join if they really want to learn more about politics and become more involved. He says he’s witnessed more and more young people enter political spaces, adding that this is “amazing to see.” He said he also thinks more activism can occur outside of social media.
“A lot of people will say that young people are the future of our country, which I think sometimes does a disservice, in terms of older politicians not acting now, but I also think it’s amazing to see that happen, especially in Kansas,” Dillon said.