Workers at a local Starbucks announced their intent to unionize on Monday, following a nationwide pattern occurring throughout the coffee shop chain.
Employees at the 23rd and Ousdahl location petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for a union representation election. In a letter addressed to CEO Howard Schultz, local workers said they will no longer wait for “incremental action,” adding they are determined to join the other workers across the country who have been successful in their unionization efforts.
The effort to unionize began as a conversation among baristas and shift supervisors according to Damitrious McCawley, a supervisor at the 23rd and Ousdahl Starbucks for almost three years.
“It was kind of a group collaboration between a couple of our shift supervisors, including myself, and a couple of the actual baristas who are more politically knowledgeable about this kind of thing,” McCawley said. “They’ve been very good with educating us and keeping us focused and streamlined.”
The group is working with CMRJB Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. Union representatives are guiding the Starbucks employees through the process.
“We’ve had a lot of communication in knowing how to go about this, what our rights are, how we’re protected, which I think is very important for us to know, that we’re protected and they have our backs,” said Ley Rogers, a shift supervisor at Starbucks. “To be honest, I didn’t realize that unionization would be possible in the service industry.”
Pete DeMay, an organizing director for CMRJB Workers United, said it’s unfortunate that younger generations may not be as aware of the ability to unionize.
“It is one of these rights you have under federal law,” DeMay said. “I think the Starbucks campaign is illuminating that fact to a new generation of folks, a generation that’s had it with poverty wages, and possibly doesn’t see the possibility of owning a home.”
DeMay oversees organization efforts in 13 states, including union campaigns like the one in Lawrence.
“We’re proud to stand alongside them as they fight back,” DeMay said. “We’re a union that’s going to stand with the workers in Lawrence, fight alongside them ‘till they win workplace justice.”
Savannah King has been a shift supervisor at the 23rd and Ousdahl Starbucks for about a year. She originally applied for the job because of Starbucks’s scholarship program, which allows eligible applicants to obtain a tuition-free bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University’s online program.
“I really wanted to get back into school,” King said. “I love my job, I love the people I work with, but I do believe that our working conditions can be improved.”
King said her main concerns while being employed at Starbucks have consisted of staffing issues, as well as scheduling issues. This was a concern Rogers also brought up.
Rogers said the job has been rewarding but stressful.
“We’ve had a lot of hours that have had to be cut, we’ve had to take on the responsibility,” Rogers said. “One barista is having to work the job of three or four baristas.”
Rogers added that the workers have been able to band together for the most part, especially regarding unionization efforts.
“If I could describe [my experience] in one word, it would be bittersweet, like coffee,” Rogers said. “We’ve had some ups and downs. We love what we do, but it’s been pretty stressful.”
Another concern brought up by workers is the effect inflation has on wages.
“Essentially, we just want Starbucks to give us what we can live on,” McCawley said. “A living wage with inflation, to be able to survive in the time that we’re currently in. As inflation goes up, we need to go with it, instead of being left behind in the 1990s.”
McCawley said the starting wage for employees is $12 an hour. A Starbucks spokesperson explained that recently announced employee benefits will seek to address any concerns employees have regarding pay.
“Over the past two years, we have invested approximately $1 billion in incremental investments in annual wages and benefits,” the spokesperson said. “In December of 2020 we bumped starting wages by 5% and then gave a 10% raise to all baristas and supervisors. Tenured partners received 11%.”
Tenure is achieved when someone works at Starbucks for two years. Workers are called “partners,” including baristas and shift supervisors.
Further wage increases were announced in October 2021, and will take effect this summer.
“Starting this summer, U.S. hourly partners will average nearly $17 an hour, with the new range being $15 to $23 for baristas,” the spokesperson said.
McCawley said raises like these seem like pacifiers, intended to distract from less than desirable working conditions.
“We’ve been told you can’t go anywhere else and make the kind of money you do with the job that you do, basically made to feel that our passion for being a barista is not worth a living wage,” McCawley said.
Rogers also noted Starbucks provides better pay and benefits than other available jobs.
“Starbucks is ahead of the game, and a lot of the service industry needs to catch up, but there are definitely changes that need to be made,” Rogers said. “It would be nice to have a seat at the table, it would be nice to have a say in the benefits that we’re being given.”
Rogers said 32 out of 37 workers at the 23rd and Ousdahl location signed onto the letter, producing high morale among workers as a result.
“We’ve had a lot of support from the community, a lot of stuff on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram,” Rogers said. “We’ve had people come in and tell us that they’re proud of us, which is huge, because this has been a scary process.”
According to the Associated Press, six Starbucks locations across the United States have unionized since December. About 140 locations have filed petitions to unionize. The AP also describes Schultz’s approach to unionization efforts, and says he has opposed them within his company since the 1980s.
“From the beginning we’ve been clear in our belief that we’re better together as partners without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed,” the Starbucks spokesperson said. “We have and will continue to respect the legal process and respect their voice.”
A group of Starbucks investors sent a letter to company executives on March 15, calling for less anti-union efforts.
“As more Starbucks partners make the decision of whether they should unionize, we believe the company should publicly commit to a global policy of neutrality and swiftly reach fair and timely collective bargains with the workers should they vote to unionize,” the letter read.
King noted this letter, and said union-busting is something that worries her.
“It does go against their mission and values, and it’s pretty unacceptable for them to continue these efforts,” King said.