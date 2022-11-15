Once a week, students from the University of Kansas and Haskell Indian Nations University come together to produce a news show that reaches people across the country — Good Morning Indian Country.
The show started as an idea by Freddy Gipp, a KU School of Journalism alumnus. After the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-2021, Gipp wanted to connect Indigenous people across the United States.
“I felt like there was a need for something weekly that could recap current events, local events and international events that all pertain to Native Americans,” Gipp said.
The Lawrence Arts Center partnered with Haskell and KU students to produce six episodes last spring. With the support of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the show was renewed for this fall and plans to run 18 total episodes, ending Dec. 14.
Since last spring, Gipp had to step back due to time constraints.
“I didn’t want to have too much of a hand in this,” Gipp said. “My goal was to wind it up and let it go. Me leaving allowed the other students to get hands-on experience.”
The resources that the arts center, Haskell, and KU can provide — like using a studio in Stauffer-Flint Hall to film — come together to make the show possible. Last semester, the show broadcasted from the arts center.
“It’s gone through a transformation, and it’s exciting to have it at KU, with full journalism support and full student support,” Sullivan said. “We pay everyone; there are paid positions.”
Sullivan, along with KU professor Melissa Greene-Blye, assist students when needed, whether that be help with producing the show or streaming it.
For Alyssa Noriega, Good Morning Indian Country is a new experience, as the Haskell student had never been in front of a camera before. She’s in her third year studying liberal arts and discovered the opportunity at a Haskell club and internship fair.
“I was walking around and was about to leave, and then Melissa actually stepped away from the table and walked up to me,” Noriega said. “She told me she loved my presence and that I looked perfect for an anchor internship. I was speechless.”
Noriega said past experiences with speaking in front of crowds gave her the confidence she needed to pursue the internship.
“I’m good at public communication, and I’ve always been an active advocate for Native rights, and so being able to be on Good Morning Indian Country, which helps inform Indian Country overall, ended up being the opportunity that really kickstarted my passion again,” Noriega said.
How the show comes together
During the Oct. 26 show, five students ran the show in total. Noriega interviewed Zechariah Harjo, a former KU student and employee of the Muscogee Creek Nation’s Office of the Secretary of the Nation and Commerce. Noriega discussed economic development in Indian country with Harjo.
Other stories on the show covered Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman to go to space, the White House Tribal Nations Summit, and an excavation for human remains at Red Cloud Indian School in South Dakota.
Commenters expressed support for the show on the Facebook livestream, saying, ‘hi,’ from Tulsa, Oklahoma; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Phoenix. Noriega said viewers have been supportive of the show.
“It’s amazing to see that feedback,” Noriega said. “It almost makes me emotional because people care enough to tune into an hour-and-a-half show.”
Noriega said the highlight of every week is talking to guests like Harjo.
“I’ve met these amazing people who have decorated backgrounds, and they talk about mental health, youth advocacy and knowledge, things Native people really need in this time,” Noriega said.
The production of a weekly show is a concerted effort, and KU senior Sara McDonough leads the team as a producer.
She starts working on the show on Sunday, digging for stories on Native News Online, a partner of the show. McDonough checks local news for Native-focused stories, as well.
McDonough writes the stories for the TV broadcast and reaches out to guests to book them on the hour-and-a-half-long show. Typically, there is one guest a week.
“Being in charge can be stressful, but it’s been a rewarding experience,” McDonough said. “The stories you get immersed in when you are covering a community that doesn’t get coverage — you learn so much.”
McDonough said the scale of the show continues to impress her.
“I think Native News Online and all of our guests, they’ve done so much to help us get out there for people to watch,” McDonough said. “It’s great that people are interacting with us and sharing their opinions.”
The show represents not only Indigenous stories but also gives young Indigenous journalists a chance to grow, McDonough said.
“I think it’s extremely important that communities that don’t get covered, get covered,” McDonough said. “You don’t really see a lot of Indigenous coverage in the media. I think this offers an amazing experience for young Indigenous journalists who want to get into that industry.”
Future of Good Morning Indian Country
The future of the show hangs in the air, as it’s uncertain which grants will be renewed or given to the show’s staff next semester.
Students want to see the show continue to be funded. Dacotah Hasvold works on nearly every aspect of Good Morning Indian Country and said the changes from last semester, like having more news stories, have only improved the quality of the show.
“We’re still in the learning process, but it’s really grown, and I think it can grow more,” Hasvold said.
Hasvold, a Haskell student like Noriega, said he would like to continue to work for the show if possible. Hasvold has an associate degree in media communication from the university and plans to return to obtain his bachelor’s.
“I think [the show] has the potential to become something bigger than it is,” Hasvold said.
Noriega is taking steps to make Good Morning Indian Country bigger than it is by talking to her peers about the opportunities the show has given her. She also plans to start a vlog detailing the behind-the-scenes effort to put a show together. Noriega said students in her classes at Haskell have already been inquisitive about the show.
“I just hope that someone might be encouraged to go down the journalism route,” Noriega said. “I would love for people to know more about this opportunity.”
Like the others, Noriega is thankful for the opportunities given to her by Sullivan, Greene-Blye and more.
“I’m really thankful for Elizabeth and Melissa for choosing me and giving me this opportunity to create representation for not only my people but for the people across the United States that watch our show,” Noriega said.
How to watch Good Morning Indian Country, which airs 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday:
- The livestream is available on this Facebook page.