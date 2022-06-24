Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly held a signing ceremony on Wednesday for SB 366, a bill that will require registration as a sex offender for breach of privacy violations, like secretly filming someone in a store’s dressing room.
In March, the Kansan spoke with Emily Lang, a KU student who has advocated for this bill’s provisions for years, following an incident in 2017 when a man took photos of Lang in a mall dressing room.
Shortly after, Lang connected with former KSHB-TV anchor Christa Dubill, who had photos taken up her skirt by a man in a grocery store in 2016. The two women helped create a group of advocates who faced similar harassment, and they encouraged Kansas lawmakers to create a bill to help victims.
“It was super exciting to see it come to fruition,” Lang said. “It felt like a really long time, granted that the bill was on the Senate floor about to be voted on, and then the pandemic happened, as well as with all the obstacles this session.”
Annabelle Davis, who had photos taken of her by Lang’s offender, as well as Rep. Stephanie Clayton, were both present at Wednesday’s ceremony along with Lang.
The final bill also requires those who participate in the internet trading of child pornography to register as a sex offender.
“I think this is a win for everyone who’s been affected by it,” Lang said. “It’s a win for those that this will happen to in the future. It gives prosecutors the tools to more adequately sentence people to this type of crime.”