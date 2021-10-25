This article is sponsored by LOVE TO SMILE. The University Daily Kansan is a student-run paper and relies on revenue from advertising and sponsored content.
Almost everyone can agree that scheduling and completing trips to the dentist office can be a hassle, especially as a college student coming home for breaks with limited time to see friends and family. That is why Love to Smile has teamed up with Watkins Health Services to bring students quality and easily accessible dental services via a mobile dentist studio on campus. All University of Kansas students are eligible for these services which include routine cleanings, fillings and various other minor procedures.
Love to Smile serves the Kansas City area with family dental and orthodontic offices in Lenexa, Overland Park and Peculiar. The founders of this organization, Dr. Esther Pedersen and Dr. Sunny Patel, opened their offices in efforts to make dental care as convenient as possible. Their specific motivation for opening the onsite mobile studio on KU’s campus is to repurpose dental care as a less daunting and more habitual routine for students who would otherwise only visit a dentist once or twice a year at most.
These mobile dental studios will be available via pre-scheduled appointments and located in the KU Park & Ride Lot 301 on the corner of Iowa and 23rd Street beginning Nov. 1 through Nov. 5. A gift basket including two Charlie Hustle t-shirts, a Charlie Hustle gift card, a Chicken and Pickle gift card and an electric toothbrush will be given to a randomly selected student who makes and attends an appointment during the November clinic. More clinics will be available in Jan. and March. Students can learn more at Watkins Health Services and schedule an appointment today.