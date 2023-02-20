Low salaries, lack of communication between the administration and faculty, and tensions about the Kansas Board of Regents’ regulations of tenured faculty are the reasons the United Academics of the University of Kansas, a prospective union, cited for its emergence.
Under the umbrella of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), UAKU aims to represent over 1,500 full-time and part-time tenured and non-tenured-track faculty.
Berl Oakley, a professor of molecular biology at the University and union member, said UAKU has made “a lot of progress” with card signing, a required step for unionization, but did not provide the number of signatures. Oakley has taught at the University for 10 years.
The frustration with the administration is not new, but professors decided to move forward when the AFT and AAUP joined to support university faculty in unionization, Oakley said.
“We can't do that in addition to our regular jobs: teaching and doing research,” Oakley said. “It was just too hard to do it individually.”
Forming a union will give University professors bargaining power with the administration that improves educational outcomes for students, Oakley said.
“The administration would actually be able to do a much better job if it listened to its faculty, and this [UAKU] would provide a mechanism by which they would, more or less, have to listen to the faculty,” Oakley said.
There are three college campuses that have unions in Kansas – Johnson County Community College, Fort Hays State University and Pittsburg State University.
Jonathon Hagel, an assistant teaching professor of history at the University and union member, said a concern he and other professors have is that the University potentially increases the number of adjunct faculty. Hagel has taught at the university for 10 years.
Adjunct faculty tend to teach more courses at multiple universities, which puts them under more pressure, Hagel said.
“Take one person and divide their attention by six ways,” Hagel said. “Add commutes to different places, and the amount of time that those people can spend doing their job of being the best teacher they can be is going to be severely limited."
Hagel said KU has been doing a great job at minimizing adjunct labor, but pressures from the state and higher enrollment demand may push the university toward increasing adjunct labor.
“We have a lot of concern that the best things about KU are maybe a bit in jeopardy,” Hagel said.
Identifying the major reasons behind the emergence of UAKU, Stephanie Meehan, clinical associate professor and UAKU member, and Oakley said that the administration has not been listening to faculty enough.
What’s next for UAKU? The unionization processes
*Kansan reporters compiled the following from an interview with an anonymous expert, viewed information on UAKU’s website and reviewed the Employer-Employee Relations Act.
1. A majority of faculty and academic staff have already signed a statement of purpose to show that UAKU has sufficient support to form a union.
2. UAKU is currently collecting union authorization cards from faculty and staff. UAKU will need to collect cards from 30% of the bargaining unit – faculty members who are eligible to join UAKU – to meet the legal threshold in Kansas.
3. Before the election, UAKU will need to file a “unit determination request” to the Kansas Public Employee Relations Board.
Unit determination is a contentious process between unions and employers, said an expert on the condition of anonymity. Employers tend to limit the pool of eligible members.
“It’s pretty common for administrations to fight it and not necessarily in a coherent way,” the expert said. “It’s whatever gives them advantage in the situation.”
UAKU considers anybody who is not a supervisor – those who are below the level of a chair – to be a part of the bargaining unit. However, UAKU said it would include chairs who do not hold managerial or supervisory roles. The University will get the chance to weigh in on this proposal.
If UAKU and the University fail to reach an agreement, the bargaining unit will be determined by the Public Employee Relations Board.
4. There will be an election. If a simple majority (50% + 1) of University faculty members vote to form a union, the University will be legally obligated to enter a negotiation about salaries and benefits with UAKU.
The three commonly identified reasons for faculty outrage: Low salaries, job insecurity during COVID-19 and tenured professors leaving for better jobs
Data from KU Analytics, Institutional Research and Effectiveness show that faculty salaries at the University are among the lowest in the American Association of Universities, an organization of American research universities established in 1900 to maintain a strong system of academic research and education.
The average salary among AAU institutions is about $129,000. According to the data, the University of Kansas’ average is about $100,000, around 23% short of the norm.
Faculty leaving the University for better jobs negatively affects students’ educational experience, and UAKU wants to address that by increasing salaries, Meehan said.
“We have high-quality faculty leaving for other roles, and our students aren't able to take advantage of learning from those folks,” Meehan said.
In 2021, KBOR issued a policy allowing universities to terminate tenured faculty members to alleviate financial stress caused by COVID-19.
The KU Faculty Senate condemned the administration for not rejecting the policy immediately and moved to a vote of no confidence in the chancellor and the provost. Later, the administration said it would not make use of this policy.
Oakley of UAKU said the administration’s lack of response to that policy had long-lasting effects on the relationship between the administration and professors.
“The fact that KU didn't immediately reject that was very bothersome to people,” Oakley said.
Faculty don’t have contracts, and the KBOR policy made them realize that they're in a weak position, Oakley said.
“It made people look at their circumstances,” Oakley said. “We have a letter, and it basically gives us no rights.”
As a former professor, Chancellor Douglas Girod should have understood the implications of the KBOR policy on faculty, Hagel said.
“He knows that tenure is absolutely essential to the work that universities do,” Hagel said. “It was disappointing that he was unwilling to make a statement immediately.”
Hagel said the long-term consequences of the administration’s lack of response to the KBOR policy are immense.
“That decision by Chancellor Girod to not say ‘we're not using this; we disagree with this’ was a really clear signal to a lot of folks that you shouldn't come to KU if you're really hoping to be here for your career – to make that kind of commitment,” Hagel said.
In an email comment to the Kansan, Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, Kansas’ director of news and media relations, cited Jayhawks Rising, a strategic plan that the University developed, as efforts made to assess workplace satisfaction, plan salary raises and retain faculty.
“University of Kansas leaders welcome continued conversations with faculty and instructors about ways to move the university forward,” Barcomb-Peterson said when asked about how the administration perceives UAKU.
In July 2022, the Kansan reported that the number of assistant, associate and full and distinguished professors without administrative appointments had decreased by 34.1% from 1,015 in 2009 to 669 in 2021.
According to data from KU Analytics, Institutional Research and Effectiveness, tenured faculty numbers went down from 1,062 in 2014 to 901 in 2014, a 15% decrease. Tenure-track faculty numbers also went down by almost 25%, from 320 in 2014 to 241 in 2022.
The University does not simply replace faculty members when they retire or leave, Barcomb-Peterson said when asked about the decline in tenured faculty numbers.
“KU is hiring faculty in areas of both need and strategic interest,” Barcomb-Peterson said. “For example, the provost spoke with University Senate last fall about how we are already using a return-on-investment model to look at where we need faculty.”
Oakley said many of his colleagues left the University because they received better offers at other institutions.
“We would like for our salaries not to be dropping relative to inflation every year,” Oakley said.
A union would increase faculty members' sense of connection, Hagel said, which would, in turn, make students feel more energized and connected to the University.
“We want to make sure we can keep what is best about the University while also making it the kind of institution we want it to be in the future,” Hagel said.
A union would help faculty advocate for students more, Meehan said.
“Faculty want the best learning conditions possible,” Meehan said. “If we are at that decision-making table to advocate for our students’ education, that will only result in growth and development for their learning.”
UAKU is not trying to be disruptive to the University whatsoever, Oakley said.
“We want this place to be a very good place to do research, a good place to do teaching, a good place for students,” Oakley said.