Ma’Ko’Quah Jones, a member of the Lawrence Sustainability Advisory Board, and founder and chair of the Native American Caucus of the Kansas Democratic Party, has a platform that is full of plans to reform environmental policy, domestic violence policy and homelessness services, she said.

With a degree in environmental law and policy from Vermont Law School, Jones said her experience with environmental policy was learned. In 2020, as Jones said, her life blew up.

“I was kind of in an abusive relationship,” Jones said. “I was charged with two felonies for fighting back against my abuser, and I spent time in Douglas County Jail. All of this was eye opening to me, how incarcerated people are treated, how people of color were stigmatized, how men are given the benefit of the doubt. When I was in there, I met a lot of native american women who were in there for the same reason I was . . . They took their plea deals, even though the plea deals being offered were bullying pieces.”

Jones was able to get her charges reduced to disorderly conduct, but after her legal issues and a split up with her then partner, she and her daughter were homeless, she said.

“We didn’t have a home, we couldn’t stay there, it was unsafe, and so we relied on a lot of resources around Lawrence. . . People [are] quick to add, ‘Oh, there are resources for people that want them in Lawrence,’” Jones said. “There’s all these things that people tell themselves that never have had to go through that before and make themselves feel better. I know first hand that not all resources are accessible and that people ultimately don’t want to be homeless.”

Jones’ past empowers her policies and her research, she said. Going through these experiences have also made her stronger and has made her a more electable candidate, as she said.

“Everything that we’re talking about in the City Commission race is things that I’ve lived through," Jones said. "Rather than running away from my past, and being ashamed, it’s something I embrace and use to inform my policies.I lost my son in 2008. I’ve lived through the death of my baby, my eight month old son. When you go through that, [plus] multiple suicide attempts in my past . . . then there’s really not much you’re afraid of after that.”

Jones’ experiences made her want to advocate for those like her, leading to her running for Lawrence City Commission, advocating for a more green city, better domestic violence responses and better resources for the homeless.

“It wasn’t necessarily this election, and I might not have run if I had seen how many great candidates that we have running but, hearing past city commission meetings and how they talked about homelessness, it seemed really stigmatized. It seemed really couched in a negative framework,” Jones said. “Honestly, it was the fact that I was being bullied into a plea deal that wasn’t fair for me. And I sat around and thought, ‘how many other women are being bullied like this?’"

However, there is more to Jones and her other candidates than political races, she said. Politics makes people believe that Jones is one dimensional, she said, which is something that diminishes people’s responsibility as a voter.

“This is what I care about most right now because it’s relevant,” Jones said. “It’s what I’ve lived through, and I think that these are the issues that need to be talked about. But, it’s obviously more than that, you know. I learned a lot, being at an Ivy League college [and] going through my law-trained masters, and so there’s more to our candidates than just what [voters] see.”

Jones said she is optimistic for the future. Lawrence is already a great place to raise kids and have a family, but it could be better, and her generation has a responsibility to make that happen, she said.

“Hopefully candidates can better understand the issues of the voters, and when we do that, then Lawrence can be a better place for everybody,” Jones said. “We wouldn’t have to have these issues, we wouldn’t have to be a place that people can’t afford to live. We could have more families afford to have a better quality of living here. Black, brown, and white families.”