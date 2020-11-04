TOPEKA — Resounding cheers rang in the Cyrus Hotel in Topeka as United States Representative Roger Marshall, a Republican, won a narrow race for U.S. Senate.
The race was one of 13 across the country where Democrats saw potential to unseat Republicans and gain a majority in the U.S. Senate.
Marshall won the race for U.S. Senate against Democrat Barbara Bollier Tuesday night with 53% of the vote. Marshall will fill the seat previously held by Sen. Pat Roberts, a Republican who announced in 2019 he wouldn’t run for reelection.
“It’s refreshing to know that we have somebody that’s on our side and that sees the bigger picture and wants what a majority of people want,” said Deonna Fields, a Marshall supporter and member of Turning Point USA at Johnson County Community College.
In his closing speech, Marshall promised to boost the economy and protect First Amendment values.
“I believe our election results will help protect our Kansas values or freedoms or liberties, at least for two years,” Marshall said. “This victory, like the U.S. Senate seat, belongs to the people of Kansas.”
Marshall served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Kansas’ first district since 2016. Before serving in Congress, he was an OB-GYN in Kansas.
Marshall supported a repeal of the Affordable Care Act and promised to work toward providing healthcare that is not government-controlled. He also co-sponsored bills that would defund Planned Parenthood and make any abortion after 20 weeks illegal nationwide.
“We’re going to fight to keep your family safe, healthy, and secure,” Marshall said.
Following the Marshall win, supporters at his watch party are looking toward the presidential race with hope. The Associated Press announced President Donald Trump won in Kansas around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
“I think we’ve shown up and I think we are wanting a president that can stand and tell people what they really want without saying in a nice cutesy way,” Fields said. “I want someone that’s going to say how it is.”
Polls closed in most of the country as of 11:30 p.m. However, results for the presidential election are not expected to be available immediately. A delay in the final results is in part due to some states where mail-in ballot counting cannot begin until Election Day, according to NPR.
But Marshall supporters are hopeful for a Trump win.
“We were pretty confident at the beginning of the night and it just feels great,” said Tyler Coats, an attendee who worked for the Marshall campaign. “I don’t know how it’s going to go nationwide but I’m cautiously hopeful.”