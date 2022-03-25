The University of Kansas announced that masks will no longer be required in classrooms effective March 28, as originally projected in the updated policy announced on March 3.
The updated policy means that masks are now required only on KU buses, alongside Watkins Health Center. Additionally, childcare centers on campus will have discretion over their own mask policy.
This change continues the reduction in mask mandates on campus, a plan originally announced and implemented on March 3.
In the announcement, Chancellor Douglas Girod cited low regional COVID statistics, alongside no COVID-related impediments on campus.
The University no longer provides weekly testing reports, according to an update on the University COVID-19 dashboard.
According to the Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard, there were 19 new cases as of March 23, bringing the total of current active cases in the county to 116. The average positivity rate is 1.8%.