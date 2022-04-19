KU Transportation Services announced that as of today, masks will be optional on all KU buses.
The announcement follows an announcement from the City of Lawrence, ending a mask mandate on city buses, as well as a federal court ruling earlier this week.
The ruling led to an update in CDC and TSA policies as well, with neither agency officially enforcing masking, only encouraging it.
In the announcement, KU Transportation encouraged riders to refer to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health for the most accurate information regarding masking, alongside encouraging riders to monitor public health information.
LDC Public Health reported 81 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and an average positivity rate of about 16% over the past two weeks.