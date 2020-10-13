McLain’s Market will open a second coffee shop in Lawrence in hopes of expanding their reach in the Lawrence community, the coffee shop announced Tuesday.
The second location will open at 2412 Iowa St. in mid-November, said Jessica Folken, general manager of the Lawrence McLain’s.
“We love this community and we’re always looking for ways to expand further in the community,” Folken said. “We know we’ve made a really good stronghold with the student community here, but we’re looking for ways to reach out to the rest of Lawrence.”
McLain’s is a family-owned business based in Kansas City. The Lawrence location opened at the University of Kansas in April 2018 after the KU Bookstore at 1420 Crescent Rd. closed.
The second location will offer a larger parking lot, a drive-thru and more space for the bakery to expand their pastry options — three things the original Lawrence location is lacking, Folken said.
Folken said the shop is hoping to introduce more bakery and food options to its patrons through the new location.
“People are just kind of limited to their experience here because of the small parking lot and the lack of a drive through,” Folken said. “We’re hoping we can drive more of our cake and pastry sales because we definitely have a good coffee sale here but we would like to sample other things for our customers.”
McLain’s first opened in Waldo, Missouri, in 1945 as McLain’s Bakery. Since it opened, it has been sold to three different Kansas City families who were looking to expand the bakery. In 2016, a second location opened in Overland Park as McLain’s Market and offered coffee, lunch items and alcohol in addition to the traditional baked goods.
McLain’s opened its third location in Lawrence to provide students with a study spot or a place to grab lunch with friends, according to the McLain’s website. Since then, a fourth location opened in Shawnee.
The Lawrence McLain’s location closed on March 23 for nearly five months after the coronavirus closed KU’s campus and forced all classes online for the remainder of the spring semester.
“This incredibly difficult decision has been forced upon us by the unforeseen world events of the past few weeks and the decision for classes to be placed online,” according to the McLain’s Market Lawrence Instagram.
Since reopening on Aug. 17, McLain’s has seen continued support from customers, Folken said.
“We really appreciate how strong everyone came back,” Folken said. “Once we did reopen we were so happy to be back and we can’t wait to bring McLain’s to more of the Lawrence community.”