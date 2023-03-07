After nearly five years of coffee, pastry and food service, McLain’s Market announced it would permanently close its on-campus location Friday, March 10.
“Thanks for everything, KU,” McLain’s said in the caption of an Instagram post officially announcing the closing date. The first announcement came over a month earlier, on Jan. 15.
“With heavy hearts it is time to announce this will be our last semester at our campus location,” the business said in the initial post. “Our lease is up at our Campus location, but we’re not leaving Lawrence.”
The building is listed for sale by its current owners, Axiom-Jayhawk, LLC.
McLain’s operates five locations, including a second in Lawrence on Iowa Street. Of the five, only the campus location will be closing.
McLain’s will be open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. through this Friday.