McLain's, a local coffee chain with five locations around northeast Kansas and Missouri, announced on Sunday that they would be closing their location on campus.
In social media posts on both Instagram and Facebook, McLain's announced that they would not renew their lease once it expires. Axiom-Jayhawk LLC, a holding company with at least seven different owners, owns the building at the moment.
McLain's has had their place on campus since 2018, according to the post.
“We started this journey at KU in 2018, and it's been one wild ride since,” the post said. "I guess you could think of us like 5th year seniors who are finally graduating.”
The building that the on-campus McLain's is located in is listed for sale by the owner for $3.875 million. The post said that the coffee shop’s location on Iowa Street would remain open.
This story is developing and will be updated.