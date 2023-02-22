After a gunman killed three students at Michigan State University on Monday, Feb. 13, the possibility of a mass shooting occurring on other college campuses is sparking conversation among University of Kansas students.
The shooting at Michigan State is one of 82 mass shootings in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Melissa Mellion, a junior studying psychology, said that hearing about mass shootings affecting college-aged students is frightening to her.
“[The shooting] happened at a very similar place that we go to school,” Mellion said. “That was really hard to hear.”
Concealed carrying of handguns is permitted on the University’s campuses, according to the University's weapons policy.
“You have to think that anyone around you could be carrying [a weapon], and you have no idea,” Mellion said. “It definitely has made me think about my safety and my campus. You’re not as safe as you might think.”
Detective Jack Campbell Jr., a public information officer at the University’s Public Safety Office, said that the department regularly trains for a variety of active threat scenarios. This training ranges from full-speed exercises to tabletop exercises, covering every stage of the incident.
“We also train with other agencies to ensure a coordinated response to any active threat, whether that is on campus or in the Lawrence community,” Campbell said.
One of those agencies is the Lawrence Police Department, whose officers are trained to respond to this kind of event, according to the police department’s communications manager, Laura McCabe.
“Our officers are trained in responding to crisis,” McCabe said. “Lawrence is fortunate enough to have a group of agencies who work well together to help keep them safe and secure, should such a tragedy happen.”
Charlie Bieg, a freshman studying industrial design, has noticed that with other college shootings, nobody has been prepared, and communication is lacking.
“They don’t know if there’s one shooter or multiple shooters or what buildings they’re in,” Bieg said. “People end up just staying in their room, not even knowing what’s going on.”
Bieg is unsure if communication from the University would be clear during an active shooter situation.
Campbell said that the KUPSO utilizes social media and other technology to alert the campus and community about a threat as soon as possible.
“This includes the text message alert system, social media platforms, traditional media, and in-building fire alarm systems,” Campbell said.
There are some students who trust that the school is prepared for possible gun violence on campus. Andrew Solomon, a freshman studying pre-business, said he doesn’t know how the University is prepared for these situations, but there are signs that it is.
“I notice police cars and such around campus, so that’s good,” Solomon said. “I’m a pretty paranoid person, but I’m not too worried about someone shooting up the campus.”
Solomon believes being fully prepared for these situations is probably difficult without proper training.
Both KUPSO and LPD provide training on how citizens should respond in an active shooter event.
LPD offers “CRASE” (Citizen Response to Active Shooter Event) training for citizens, and KUPSO offers active threat training for the University of Kansas community.
“Any groups, departments, or organizations who would like to receive that training can contact the KU Police Department Community Affairs Division,” Campbell said.