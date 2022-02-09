Two scholarship halls at the University of Kansas are going back to using porches as sleeping spaces, as residents share COVID-19 concerns.
Miller Scholarship Hall and Watkins Scholarship Hall are expected to return to the original system of shared community sleeping rooms with bunked beds for the academic year of 2022-2023, according to KU Student Housing’s website.
Miller and Watkins are the only two scholarship halls at KU that use sleeping porches.
KU Housing required scholarship hall residents to sign their housing contracts by Feb. 1, but Miller and Watkins residents were notified of the new changes on Sunday, Feb. 6, Miller President Alyssa Salas said.
Residents urged Scholarship Halls Complex Director Ben Grapperhaus and Miller Scholarship Hall Director Brenan Riffel to make the housing situation in Miller clear before the deadline, Salas said.
“Ben was alluding to, ‘Oh, we'll have a decision like mid-February,’ and I was like, ‘Well, we got to sign Feb. 1,’” Salas said.
Many Miller residents have raised concerns regarding Housing’s decision.
Before the pandemic, two large rooms at Miller and Watkins were designated as sleeping spaces, each incorporating around 25 residents, Salas said.
“We've done three polls,” Salas said. “The majority of people that are returning do not want this to happen.”
Riffel said they did not want to comment on their feelings regarding Housing’s decision.
“I have voiced my concerns, but that decision was made at a higher level than me,” Riffel said. “I encourage residents to advocate up.”
Housing invited the Watkins and Miller residents to a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the new sleeping spaces.
A full recording of the session was posted on YouTube.
Watkins President Mary Hrenchir, Salas and around 20 residents from Watkins and Miller attended the meeting.
Aramis Watson, KU Housing associate director of residence life, asked all reporters to leave the meeting, including the Kansan and KUJH-TV.
Housing said in an email to Miller residents that a meeting would be held to answer their questions. However, the meeting was listed as a Scholarship Hall Council meeting in the Kansas Memorial Union Events Services office. Under the All Scholarship Hall Council constitution, all scholarship hall residents have the right to attend Full Council, Executive Board, or committee meetings, which KU allegedly did not adhere to.
Grapperhaus provided no comment on the alleged violation, and referred the Kansan to Watson. Watson did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
Miller and Watkins residents advocated for press presence in the meeting.
“Both Watkins and Miller did ask to keep reporters,” Salas said. “We were shut down and told that this was a closed meeting.”
“The meeting was very unproductive and went around in circles the entire time,” Salas said. “We expressed our opinion and were met with ‘I hear you and I support you,’ but there was no actual compromise made.”
Housing is trying to get Miller and Watkins to full capacity in Fall 2022 and is planning to gradually increase the number of residents in both halls, Hrenchir said.
“It's weird that KU Housing wants to stuff more people into Watkins and Miller when COVID cases spiked so recently,” Hrenchir said. “It just seems like they don't have a realistic plan for dealing with COVID next year, right now it's like they're planning that it'll just go away.”
In an email to the Kansan, Watson said Housing was given feedback during the meeting, and will communicate updated information regarding sleeping porches with the residents.
“We hope this communication will address the questions shared at the meetings and overall concerns,” Watson said in the email.
Flu infections spread quickly at Miller before COVID-19, Salas said. Miller has had few COVID-19 cases compared to other halls, but the new changes in sleeping spaces might affect that.
“COVID isn’t over by a long shot and bringing back the sleeping porches is literally asking for an outbreak,” Salas said.
Residents are concerned that if one student gets COVID-19, all other students in the sleeping porch would have to quarantine, said Erin Borchers, a junior from Keller, Texas studying atmospheric science.
“I am frustrated that this decision was made after our contract renewal deadline,” Borchers said. “It definitely makes me feel that KU Housing cares more about making up money, by getting our hall to capacity.”
Gabriela Howard, a freshman from Manhattan, Kansas studying social work, said she is considering off-campus options because all other campus housing is too expensive.
“It makes me feel extremely frustrated and like I was tricked,” Howard said. “We asked multiple times prior to the contract deadline and got no answer, but as soon as we sign the contracts a decision has been made? That’s not right.”
Shae Ester, a freshman from Kansas City, Missouri studying psychology, said many people at Miller would rather cancel their contracts than end up in a hospital.
“I applied for Miller because it was what I could afford,” Ester said. “I don't make enough to live anywhere else, so that's scary because I feel stuck. If I could afford it, I would definitely move.”