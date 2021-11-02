Milton Scott, the former Assistant Director of Admissions and former Assistant Director of Student Housing at the University of Kansas, is running for Lawrence City Commission.

Scott said he is the only city commissioner candidate who has had experience in providing affordable housing. He spent over 20 years with the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority as Director of Programs and Property Management. Moreover, he worked as Assistant Director for KU Student Housing.

“What matters most is that aspect of it is that I will be able to bring to the community that will get us across the field a lot sooner and a lot quicker,” Scott said.

Some issues can create a domino effect if not addressed in time, Scott said. Using his experience, he plans to visualize those negative effects and eliminate them before the situation exacerbates.

He has administered and written grants for federal programs, including Moving to Work (MTW), Transitional Housing, public housing and Section 8. Scott oversaw the HOPE House program that housed chronically homeless individuals with dual diagnosis of mental illness and substance abuse, according to Scott’s campaign website.

Scott supports the review of current utility rates, according to his campaign website.

“I have seen how utility rates affect those families,” Scott said. “Generally, if they’re behind on rent, they’re behind on utilities as well.”

Scott aims to limit repurposing. Repurposing is redirecting funds towards a different area that somewhat relates to the money’s original purpose.

“If we’re saying we want to solve a problem, let’s solve it,” he said. “Let’s use those funds for that.”

Scott spoke about how money for housing was repurposed into money for staff and police as one example of why he is opposed to repurposing money.

“We just got millions of dollars for developing affordable housing, but we put it into staff," Scott said. "We also put it in some areas for the police. It takes away from those original intents, and then it causes a domino effect.”

Another point Scott focused on was recycling and how it can have a long-term impact on the environment.

“Recycling downtown is not even a comprehensive recycling program,” he said. “It has been reported that some businesses have to take their recycling home to put in their recycling.”

The City Commission should help the community to be more visionary, Scott said.

“I think just having individuals that can look at these things and bring the community together and say: This is what we're doing, this is what we’re expecting down the road, and this is how we can enhance it to make it an even better place to live and raise a family,” he said.

City Commission elections take place Nov. 2. Polls close at 7:00 p.m. Voters can find their polling place online.