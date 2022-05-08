Haskell Indian Nations University, alongside KU, hosted the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women: Actions for Justice Week, featuring several events, including a discussion forum on the subject.
The week of awareness and action comes in response to the disproportionate violence faced by Indigenous people, with Indigenous women facing homicide rates almost 10 times that of the national average.
On Saturday, the week started with the “Action for Justice Kickoff” at Broken Arrow Park, establishing early the theme of demanding non-symbolic justice for MMIW.
The week continued with a self-defense seminar at Lawrence High School on Monday, alongside tabling at Wescoe Beach.
Tuesday hosted an “Actions for Justice Walk & Proclamation Reading,” starting at Watson Library and ending at Lawrence City Hall, featuring readings in support of direct, concrete action opposing violence against Indigenous people.
Haskell’s Hiawatha Center for Justice hosted a discussion forum on Wednesday. The discussion informed attendees of root causes of this violence, alongside solutions and their implementations.
The forum was hosted by three panelists, Dr. Sarah Deer, citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation of Oklahoma; Robert Hicks, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal member; Monique Mercurio of the Navajo people and Ohlone Costanoan Esselen Nations, and was moderated by Sierra Two Bulls, an Oglala Lakota (Sioux) member.
Another prominent theme of the forum was education in the United States, specifically the teaching of Indigenous history.
“White children are raised to think this is a vacant land; that there weren’t even people here,” panelist Robert Hicks said.
Additionally, law enforcement as a whole, alongside jurisdictional disputes, were cited as a large contributing factor to the heightened rate of violence against this group.
“A tribal nation only has jurisdiction to investigate a legal case within the confines of its own authority; there’s so much confusion about who has the ability to do what that often nobody does anything,” panelist Sarah Deer said.
“White privilege breeds ego in law enforcement that makes officers feel like they don’t have to investigate it,” panelist Monique Mercuiro said. “To me, that’s a huge part of it.”
The week's events concluded Thursday with “Today I Wear Red” day, encouraging participants to wear red in solidarity with the victims, their families and survivors.