A mobile dentist studio is on campus with available appointments for students on Mar. 31 and April 1. The Overland Park-based dentistry, Love to Smile, partnered with Watkins Health Services to provide various dental services outside the dentist's office.
Services available include cleanings, teeth whitening, fillings, and various other minor procedures. Only insurance and credit card information is needed to schedule appointments. Most insurance providers completely cover routine cleanings.
Students can expect friendly and knowledgeable treatment for all dental health needs. Dr. Esther Pedersen and Dr. Sunny Patel’s objective when pioneering the mobile studio was to make dental care easy and accessible to all students.
The studio is located in KU Park & Ride Lot 301, reached with bus route 41 from central campus.
Love to Smile Onsite is scheduled to be at KU for the last time this semester, from May 2 to May 6.
Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 913-491-1200 and selecting option four when prompted. More information about eligibility and other offers are available on the Watkins Health Services website.