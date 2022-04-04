After more than a month at war, representatives from Russia and Ukraine met for a peace talk in Istanbul early last Tuesday. The fighting continued in Ukraine during the meeting and though negotiations were promising, no agreement was made.
Dr. Valery Dzutsati, a visiting assistant political science professor at the University of Kansas, is from Russia and said the peace talks are being held so representatives could meet in a neutral location and discuss a potential peace agreement. However, he does not expect the war to end soon.
“I would say cautiously that this is a positive sign, but, at the same time, I don’t believe the war is over,” Dzutsati said. “I’m afraid we will see more fighting.”
The peace talks on Tuesday lasted three hours, according to the New York Times. During negotiations, officials from Ukraine said they were potentially willing to be a permanently neutral country. This means that they would never join NATO.
On the other hand, Russia agreed to decrease its military presence around Kyiv, to increase trust between the two countries. However, President Biden said Tuesday during a joint press conference with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that he is waiting to see what Russia does before believing they want peace.
Dzutsati agrees that “backing off” is uncharacteristic for Russia. Potentially, Putin is using this as an excuse to cover up the fact that he has not been able to overtake Kyiv.
“[Russia] would never back off from a conflict. Once they got engaged, they would just press on,” Dzutsati said.
Dzutsati said Putin’s failure to win the war could potentially lead to his downfall.
“If he backs off, if it looks like Russia lost this war or Russia did not achieve its original objectives to subdue Ukraine, to control Ukraine, then that’s another thing that will undermine Putin’s power,” Dzutsati said. “It might bring his downfall very quickly.”
Putin has kept the struggles of the war from Russians. In Russian news, the war is called a “special military operation,” according to Dzutsati. Putin must control the narrative to continue to look powerful.
“War on Information”
Elina Shutova, an undergraduate student from Kherson, Ukraine, called the Russian invasion a “war on information.” She said news from U.S. and Ukrainian sources have shared similar information. However, information coming from Russian sources does not share the realities of the war.
“It’s just ridiculous to observe,” Shutova said.
Independent newspapers in Russia are facing more pressure to shut down since the invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, Novaya Gazeta, one of the most influential independent newspapers in Russia, was pressured to close, according to CBS.
“Censorship in Russia, unfortunately, it is not an exactly new thing,” Dzutsati said.
Protesting the war in Russia is a criminal offense worth up to 15 years in prison. Many Russians have left the country to avoid imprisonment, but those that remain have stayed quiet and allowed the war to continue, Shutova said.
Devastation of war
So far, this has been a bloody, devastating war in Ukraine. Putin’s approach has targeted civilian homes and lives.
According to BBC reporters in Ukraine, most people did not think that the Ukraine army would be able to hold off Russian troops. The Russian army has 900,000 active-duty troops and about 2 million in reserve, according to the New York Times. Ukraine has 170,000 active-duty troops and 100,000 in reserve.
Despite the significant number of Russian troops, the Ukrainian army knows the land. They have fought strategically against the invaders. They have been able to blow out Russian tanks and overtake some forces on the ground.
“I knew from the beginning that they would fight till the last moment,” Dr. Oleksandra Wallo said. Wallo is an associate professor of Slavic languages and literatures at KU and a native Ukrainian. “I know my people. I know how much they value freedom.”
In the city of Mariupol, nearly 5,000 people have been killed and 90% of buildings have been damaged by Russian air attacks, according to the spokesperson for the Mariupol Mayor’s office.
“It’s just heartbreaking to see the devastation and the civilian lives lost,” Wallo said. “There’s absolutely no reason for it. Ukraine did nothing to provoke this.”
According to Dr. Vitaly Chernetsky, a KU Professor of Slavic and Eurasian Languages and Literatures, some of the oldest and most beautiful parts of the country have been destroyed. For example, churches in Cherniev that are over 1,000 years old have been damaged and the city center of Kharkiv, named Freedom Square, has been heavily bombed.
Chernetsky said civilian homes all over Ukraine are being targeted and destroyed. Some of his friends have fled with their lives, but they no longer have a home to return to.
“They have to start their life from scratch,” Chernestsky said.
Over 4 million refugees left Ukraine and fled to other European countries.Over 2.3. million are in Poland, according to the United Nations. Refugees have been welcome, but many are fleeing without money or resources.
Mykola Hordiichuk, an undergraduate student from Uman, Ukraine, said that his family has given everything they can to the war efforts in Ukraine. He said the troops and the citizens need help to get through this war.
What can we do to help?
Ukraine was thrust into the eye of the world like never before, according to Chernetsky. Ukrainian literature, music and films are being studied like never before, but “it’s a tragedy that it took this horrible war,” Chernetsky said.
Chernetsky said he was surprised by the initial wave of support from all over the world. However, he and other Ukrainians from KU are already starting to see a drop-off in support.
“Ukrainians truly need support, and it is not just for a couple of months,” Shutova said.
Students at KU whose families are still in Ukraine need financial aid, Shutova said. Some of the students may not have a home to return to after the war is over.
According to Dzutsati, Ukrainians will also need support from the West to rebuild their lives after the war.
“Even now, it is important for Ukrainians to see what the after-war world will be like,” Dzutsati said.
Shutova said there are many resources to help Ukrainians, including Unicef, the National Bank of Ukraine, the International Rescue Committee, and Save the Children.
“The world should be grateful for Ukraine because it is being the vanguard,” Chernetsky said. “It’s the one that’s holding back and defending the values of democracy and equality.”